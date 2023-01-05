Area police reports

State patrol---

Dec. 29, 8:25 a.m., near milepost 9 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound Laub Auto Parts of Bryan vehicle driven by Michelle Stubblefield, 34, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 8 a.m., on County Road E.50 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Donald Louys, 80, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a dog.

Saturday, 9:34 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 16 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound Schneider National semi driven by Steve McFarlane, 52, McDonough, Ga., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeslyn Speelman, 27, Edgerton, as Speelman's vehicle attempted a left turn. Speelman was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and McFarlane was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Saturday, 7:02 p.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Francisco Cisneros, 74, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 6:05 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lucas Cadoo, 29, Hudson, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Dec. 29, 6:03 p.m., on Ohio 15, east of Trinity Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Charles Westrick III, 50, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 8:03 p.m., on Carpenter Road, south of Nagel Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Devon Luellen, 16, 01536 Carpenter Road, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 9:40 p.m., on Ohio 66, near Allen Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by James Henderson, 37, 21832 Switzer Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Dec. 27, 3:05 p.m., at Upton and Second streets, a southbound, unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shane Long, 19, 29009 Bowman Road, causing light damage to the vehicle. The unidentified vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.

Sunday, 3:02 a.m., at 1404 E. Second St., Brandon Tracy, 29, 24667 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Henry sheriff---

Sunday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alan Cohrs, 59, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 9:27 p.m., on County Road 10 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Borck, 35, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 10:23 p.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, Cathleen Smith, 47, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 3:24 p.m., at Maple Street and Pleasantview Drive, Liberty Center, a westbound vehicle driven by Jenna Miller, 40, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by James Vanhoy, 48, Liberty Center. Both vehicles had light damage, and Miller was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Napoleon police---

Monday, 6:28 p.m., Waterville Kroger, Adam Majchszak, 34, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.

Paulding sheriff---

Friday, 3:30 p.m., at 104 Duquesne Street, just south of Second Street in Cecil, a vehicle driven by Mary Kupfersmith, 47, Cecil, backed from a private drive and struck an AEP utility pole, causing moderate damage to the vehicle. She was cited for improper starting and backing.

Saturday, 5:50 p.m., on County Road 424, west of County Road 21 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Anna Conley, 59, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 7:39 p.m., on Township Road 108, west of Township Road 131 in Jackson Township, an eastbound Polaris UTV driven by Melinda Rhonehouse, 31, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a surface ditch and then a drainage pipe. Rhonehouse and three passengers, Corbin Rhonehouse, 31, Oakwood; Luke Rhonehouse, 4; Oakwood, and Levi Rhonehouse, infant, Oakwood, were taken by personal transport to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Melinda Rhonehouse was cited for child endangerment.

Monday, 12:39 a.m., on Ohio 500, east of Township Road 270 in Benton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sawyer Temple, 28, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 7:09 p.m., on Township Road 139, north of County Road 111 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Anderson, 32, 18472 Road 1027, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.