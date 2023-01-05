Paulding County Municipal Court, Jan. 5, 2023

Corbin Delgado, Grover Hill, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Ethan Burgei, Ottawa, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was reduced to $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Sentenced: Christina Dunderman, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Amelia Garcia, Defiance, driving under suspension, $300 fine; Ryan Hogans, Paulding, assault, $200 fine; Jeffrey Proxmire, Defiance, domestic violence, $200 fine, no contact with victim; David Witmer Jr., New Haven, Ind., animals at large, $250 fine; Gunther Gerschutz, Cecil, confinement of dog, $25 fine; Dawn Rickard, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Kadeem Pierce, Bowling Green, Fla., driving under suspension, $300 fine (may be suspended).

Alexis Lamond, Defiance, OVI, three days jail, $375 fine; open container, $75 fine; left of center, dismissed.

Robert Bair III, Melrose, criminal damages, $200 fine, 20 hours community service, no contact with the victim, pay restitution; assault, dismissed.

Jorge Gaona Ramirez, Van Wert, failure to control, $150 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.

Alysa Simpson, Defiance, no safety belt, $30 fine; speed, $35 fine; driving under suspension and fictitious registration, dismissed.

Bryce Slattman, Grover Hill, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; failure to control, $70 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Dismissed: Shane Zartman, Paulding, driving under suspension.