Hicksville, OH

Hicksville mayor won't seek re-election

By By Beth Krouse
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones won’t seek re-election this year before his term expires at year’s end.

His position and two others were topics Tuesday night at village council’s meeting, held one day later than normal due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

Jones reminded Tuesday that the deadline for putting names on the ballot for village council and the mayor’s seat is Feb. 1.

Currently, two village council seats as well as the mayor’s seat are up for election in 2023 with terms beginning in January 2024.

Jones has stated that he does not plan to run for mayor again after his term expires at year’s end.

The two council seats open this year are currently held by Eric Bassett and Taylor Klepper, and it’s unclear if they will run again or not.

Council’s other four seats won’t be up for election until 2025. They are held by Ron Beverly, Mike Barth, Charlie Martin and Toni Egly.

In another matter, Dave Golden of Geenex Solar introduced himself and the company to council and provided contact information for any citizens who might have questions.

At the moment the company is looking at what land might be available near Hicksville to put in a solar farm.

Moving to another topic, Fire Chief Scott Cramer, informed council that his department has been approved for a grant to buy new MARCS radios, which are radios used by the police and fire departments.

He also informed council that they were denied a grant for new fire hoses, but no reason was given.

Too, Cramer noted that the new fire truck that was ordered in 2020 and has been delayed may be delivered to the village within a few weeks.

Also Tuesday, council approved certain by-law changes, including the establishment of a HIX-TV Cable Committee with seven members.

One member of the committee shall be council member, who will server as a liaison between the committee and council. The remaining six committee members shall be from the HIX-TV viewing area and shall be appointed by the mayor.

The council members shall remain on the committee during their term of office, or until they are either removed or replaced by the mayor. The appointed members shall serve three-year terms with at lest one member’s term expiring every year.

The HIX-TV manager will be the secretary for the committee and will attend committee meetings as a non-voting member. The village financial officer will be the committee treasurer and shall be a non-attending and non-voting member.

Council also determined that the regular quarterly meeting will be held on the second Saturday of the appropriate month. The meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. and be held at the Hicksville School’s Learning Media Center.

