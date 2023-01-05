Read full article on original website
LVMH-owned DFS eyes travel retail’s post-lockdown future
In early December, the LVMH-owned luxury travel retailer DFS Group...
Lacoste moves to collective model as Louise Trotter exits
Louise Trotter is stepping down as creative director of Lacoste to pursue other opportunities. The French heritage sportswear brand said it has no plans to replace her, and will instead shift to a collective model for its design — making it the latest in a line of brands to move away from relying on a single creative lead.
Stitch Fix CEO steps down amid staff cuts
Stitch Fix chief executive officer Elizabeth Spaulding has stepped down as CEO, as well as from her position on its board of directors, effective Thursday, according to the company. The personal styling platform also said it would be laying off 20 per cent of its salaried positions, and announced plans to close its Salt Lake City distribution centre.
