Special election to fill empty state house seat.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Some North Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, January 10th for a special legislative election. Citizens in House District 23 will choose someone to fill the current term of State Representative Jim Beckett. Becket resigned last year to become director of the Mississippi...
West Point businessman, George Bryan, dies at 76.
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Prominent businessman George Bryan died this morning at his home in West Point. Clay County coroner Alvin Carter Jr. said Mr. Bryan died after 10 a.m. from natural causes. George Bryan was a business leader in the community, serving as president of Bryan Foods and...
More jobs coming to Calhoun County.
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A local manufacturing plant in Calhoun County hopes to eventually bring around 85 new jobs to the area. Albany Industries' newest location plans to start production on Monday, January 9th with around 40 employees ready to get to work. Calhoun City's mayor believes the new...
Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition still seeking approval for Columbus tiny home community
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) The GTR Homeless Coalition could formally present a plan for approval or denial to the Columbus city council in the early months of 2023. Coalition president Susan Garton said her non-profit has spent over $33,000 in just nine months on hotel rooms for those dealing with homelessness.
Gas line install to close road in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route. The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m....
Candidate qualifying elections are underway
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Lee County is starting January off very busy. Qualifying elections for state and county offices are underway. This year there is a shorter period to qualify. "They shortened qualification period and I believe that is because um...Here in Lee County, we've always had paper ballots but...
Bond set for man accused of Christmas Eve murder in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police made an arrest in connection to a Christmas Eve murder. Police arrested Gregory Morris, 22, of Columbus, for the death of Algren Hampton, 48. The fatal shooting happened at a house on Luxapilila Drive. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an argument led to the...
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
State fines daycare after video surfaces shows workers scaring kids
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Department of Health fined a local daycare owner $450 following its investigation into videos showing employees scaring children on purpose. The agency emailed a letter to Shelia Sanders, the owner of Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, on December...
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
One dead in crash near French Camp
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
Amory church prepares for 'Opening Day'.
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory church damaged during a lightning strike in 2022 is ready to welcome both members and visitors to the newly renovated building. First Assembly of God has been holding services in their gymnasium for the past ten months, but in just a few weeks, they'll be back inside the sanctuary.
Miss Mississippi visits students in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Some local students got a special visit today from Miss Mississippi 2022. Emmie Perkins is in the middle of a statewide tour visiting schools in all 82 counties in Mississippi. Today she stopped at Joyner Elementary in Tupelo to talk with kids there about the impact music can have.
New urgent care clinic opens in Amory
AMORY, Miss (WTVA) -- Priority Family & Urgent Care in North Amory held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its opening. The new clinic is now open seven days a week. It is the only after hours clinic in Amory to offer Medicaid support. Family nurse practitioners Brooke Hildreth...
Pet of the Week - Bear
Bear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Jan. 6, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Local mental health professionals offer advice for 2023.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and so can the post-holiday season. Many people may feel like they have nothing to look forward to for a while, but there are ways to reset those feelings. Health professionals suggest finding things that matter, personally.
NMSO’s “Amazing Grace” program strikes a timely and historic note.
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will present a program both timely and historic in its January 21, 7:30p.m. concert at Harrisburg Baptist Church, as award-winning flautist Brian Dunbar performs Dr. Carlos Simon’s “Movements for Flute and Orchestra,” the world’s second solo flute concerto written by a Black composer.
Local experts share tip on how to eat well on a budget.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's the time of year where people begin to make positive life changes. Eating healthy is a popular new year's resolution, but inflation might make that difficult for some. A huge way to make a difference is planning your meals ahead of time. This ensures all...
