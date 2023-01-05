ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘I’m not always nice’: Hugh Jackman on anger, vulnerability and the loss of his father

By Chris Godfrey
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2on5_0k41gavO00
Photograph: Simone Comi/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman is feeling reflective. It’s easy to understand why. In his latest film, The Son, he plays an absentee, workaholic father struggling to help his estranged and acutely depressed teenage son. The role changed Jackman, he says, “as a man, as an actor, as a father, as a husband”. Such a part would inspire a period of introspection for most parents, let alone soon-to-be empty nesters such as Jackman, 54, and his wife, the actor and producer Deborra-Lee Furness (they have two children, Oscar and Ava). Also, towards the end of production, his father died.

“We were close,” says Jackman. “Here’s a great way to describe my relationship with my dad: we could go to Test cricket and be totally comfortable sitting together, and over a seven-hour Test we’d talk for 20 minutes.” Jackman is speaking over a video call from the home of his publicist. He’s relaxed and open, often undercutting serious emotional points with a punchline and a booming laugh.

“My mother left when I was eight, so my father raised us,” he says. “He taught me really great values. He was never really interested in things like fame and money. He was always encouraging about education and treating people well and keeping your word.” His father, Chris, would visit him on set, where he would sit quietly, doing his crossword or sudoku puzzles, occasionally glancing at Jackman to give him a thumbs up. “He saw everything I ever did. He never said a bad word about anything,” says Jackman. “A lot of who I am today is because of him.”

Jackman visited Chris in Australia shortly before filming for The Son started in London. His father had been living with Alzheimer’s for 12 years and his health had been deteriorating. Jackman knew that it was probably goodbye. When Chris died, Jackman stayed in London to finish making The Son, partly because his father was the type to never miss a day’s work and would have expected the same of his son, but also because the film helped him grieve.

“It was a film that was about vulnerability, that was about family, that was about generations and about how our past informs who we are today,” says Jackman. The Son explores the all-encompassing stranglehold of depression, tackling weighty themes such as the scars of divorce, generational trauma and severe mental illness. Taking on such an exposing role feels almost subversive for an actor more closely associated with comic-book blockbusters (he was X-Men’s Wolverine in nine films) and musical box office juggernauts such as The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables. But Jackman’s performance is assured; he has been nominated for a Golden Globe and is an outside bet for an Oscar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pm6Pq_0k41gavO00
Hugh Jackman and Zen McGrath in The Son. Photograph: Rekha Garton/AP

Filming was intense, on set and off. As a result of the pandemic, Jackman hadn’t acted for a few years when he started filming and was still living in a Covid bubble with his family. “It was technically difficult. It was emotionally difficult. And I just sort of let go a little bit,” he says. “Stuff from my upbringing was coming up. My worries as a father.” He started experiencing sleepless nights. “That’s a new thing for me. I was thinking about it and dreaming about it. I was more of a hot mess in this than in anything I’ve ever done.”

But it was an enlightening experience, too. “I grew up in a large family with difficulties and some mental health issues,” he says. After doing the film, “I understood the complications around it and that I may have leapt to some judgments about certain people’s behaviours”. Now, he is “much less judgmental about it”. He started therapy during filming.

Jackman’s time on The Son also changed his perspective on parenting. “I thought my job was to project confidence and safety,” he says. “And there’s an element of that, I guess, that’s true. But I think now, particularly as they’re older … being more open on my vulnerability, letting them in on what’s going on inside of me, is something I’ve learned and I would do it differently now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgVMR_0k41gavO00
In The Greatest Showman, 2017. Photograph: 20th Century Fox/Niko Tavernise/Allstar

Is there anything else he would do differently? “I would have moved around less,” he says. “But I thought – Deb and I thought – at the time: I’m doing movies; the lesser of two evils is to have everyone together. I’m not 100% sure, but sometimes stability may have been more beneficial.” He would have been more selective when choosing roles, too. “There was a period where things were hitting for me and I felt like: I’ve got to take this opportunity. But I look back now and I go: you could have just completely chilled out there and everything would have been fine.”

Jackman grew up in Sydney, the youngest of five siblings, with British parents who had emigrated in the 60s. It was a “busy” childhood. As a teenager Jackman was lanky (his nickname was Sticks), active and “generally the good boy”, bar a brief angsty period as a teenager when he would “tell teachers to F-off and all that”.

For a time, he was also very religious, like his parents, who were devout Christians. “I went to an all-boys school, so church was really handy, because it was where I got to meet girls. But I was genuinely really into it. And then my perspective broadened a bit by the time I was about 16.” He’s no longer religious, but describes himself as spiritual (“more of a universalist”).

Jackman fell in love with the theatre during trips to visit his mother in England. He decided to go to acting school and planned to pay the tuition fee with an inheritance from his grandmother. He sought his father’s opinion. “He said: ‘I couldn’t think of a better way for you to use it, but I have some concerns.’ And I said: ‘You don’t think I’m good enough?’ And he said: ‘I think you’re good enough, but I think you’re too thin-skinned!’” He laughs.

“He’s right: I am thin-skinned.” He refuses to read reviews. “But it’s also a strength as an actor. Thin-skinned is sensitivity, which is something you need. And so I’m still learning to cope with it.”

After graduating from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts in Perth (and turning down a role in Neighbours), he got his professional break on a prison drama, Correlli, where he met Furness, his co-star (they have been married since 1996). The show lasted just one season, but stage roles, including playing the lead in a West End production of Oklahoma!, put him on Hollywood’s radar.

Jackman was still a relative unknown when the director and producer Bryan Singer approached him about playing Wolverine in the first X-Men film. Back then, such a role was not the guarantee of stardom it would be now. But X-Men, released in 2000, was a phenomenal success. The franchise spawned 13 films, which grossed more than $6bn globally and helped usher in the comic-book movie era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCz6U_0k41gavO00
As Wolverine in X-Men, 2000. Photograph: 20th Century Fox/Allstar

For all their success, the legacy of the early X-Men films has been called into question by allegations made against Singer. In recent years, he has been accused by multiple men (some minors at the time) of sexual misconduct, which Singer has categorically denied. Have these allegations tainted the way Jackman sees the films?

“You know, that’s a really, really complicated question,” he says. “There’s a lot of things at stake there. X-Men was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there’s a lot to be proud of. And there’s certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked. But I guess I don’t know how to elegantly answer that. I think it’s complex and ultimately I look back with pride at what we’ve achieved and what momentum that started.”

A Hollywood Reporter article also detailed claims of an X-Men set where, “behind the scenes, crises raged, including drug use, tantrums and a writers’ feud”. Halle Berry, who was directed by Singer in three X-Men films, recently said of him: “Bryan’s not the easiest dude to work with. I mean, everybody’s heard the stories …”

Do these reports chime with Jackman’s experience? “This was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me,” he says. “I think it’s fair to say that …” He pauses. “There are some stories, you know … I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now. And I think that things have changed for the better.” It’s as much as he’s prepared to say on Singer. More generally, he says: “There’s way less tolerance for disrespectful, marginalising, bullying, any oppressive behaviour. There’s zero tolerance for it now and people will speak out, and I think that’s great.”

Although Jackman had originally intended to retire as Wolverine after 2017’s much-lauded Logan, in which the character was killed off, he announced earlier this year that he would be returning to the role in Deadpool 3, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, a close friend. He rebuts the idea that he has trouble letting go of his career-defining role. “No, I was OK,” he says. “I wasn’t tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: I’m done.” But he says he realised how much fun he would have doing a Deadpool movie: “I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut.” Plus, he adds: “I get to punch the shit out of Ryan Reynolds every day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VC4mx_0k41gavO00
Performing his concert The Man. The Music. The Show. in New York, 2019. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HJ

Jackman is a commercially viable leading man, capable of embracing camp theatricality (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman) and collaborating with auteurs such as Darren Aronofsky (The Fountain), Christopher Nolan (The Prestige), Baz Luhrmann (Australia) and Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners). He’s a reliable Broadway star (he’s nearing the end of his production of The Music Man) and his concert tour was a critical and commercial success.

He is happiest, as an actor, on stage. He puts it down to his childhood: “I like all the chaos and I can feel very calm within it.” He came to dancing later than he should have, after one of his older brothers put him off by suggesting it was for “poofs”. But he rediscovered it (and his brother apologised) as a young adult. Did he carry any of those hang-ups with him or worry that his camper performances might discourage offers for more macho roles?

“Oh, no. I don’t care about any of that,” he says. “I think it’s the silliest thing ever. It’s crazy. I grew up at the time when the women danced on a dancefloor in a circle and the men stood on the outside with a beer and I was like: what are you guys doing over here? The women are all down there with their handbags in the centre dancing around. I’m like: this is easy pickings, there’s not one man on the dancefloor!”

Jackman has long enjoyed a reputation as one of Hollywood’s nicest A-listers, to the extent that he has to deny it. “I’m not always nice,” he says. “I’ve had my moments on set, for sure, when I haven’t been nice. And I’ve behaved sometimes on set where I’ve yelled a bit or done something where I’ve been angry that I’m not proud of.”

Once more, he looks to the lessons of his father. “I had a great example, particularly from my father, of always trying to be respectful. Everyone is trying their hardest. And my experience is if you turn up, you give everything, you act respectfully, then that’s generally what you get from other people.”

The Son is in UK cinemas from 17 February

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Golden Globes 2023: the full list of winners

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER. Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie. Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus. Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient. Paul Walter Hauser,...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds feared for his career after hitting Denzel Washington

Being an action movie star is packed with peril. However, when you hit a legendary actor like Denzel Washington by accident while on the job, it is understandable if you’d worry about ever working in tinsel town again. In an interview on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (via Insider), Ryan Reynolds shared how he once injured Washington, and after doing so, was fearful for his career.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
The Guardian

The Guardian

549K+
Followers
126K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy