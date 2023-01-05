ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Barracuda Barbie
3d ago

The DHHS IS PART OF THE PROBLEM!! THEY LEGIT DON'T CARE ABOUT THE KIDS! IT'S ALL ABOUT MONEY .. I HOPE THE PEOPLE INVOLVED IN THIS CASE GET THEY HEAD CRUSHED LIKE THAT PRECIOUS BOY DID!!

Melinda Morrison
2d ago

Children are not experiments you get to practice on till you get it right!! anyone found guilty of chold abuse should never have any access to children!! And, sterilization for anyone found guilty!!!

mainah
3d ago

Maybe they could have done things differently here but the real blame lies with the mother.

Dive team in Massachusetts searching for missing Maine man

SALEM, MA (WGME) -- A dive team is searching for a missing Maine man in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, after clothing reportedly belonging to him was found nearby. The search team was deployed on Wednesday after clothing items believed to belong to 31-year-old Michael Gray were...
Maine Child Welfare Agency Reports Systemic, Deadly Failures in 2022

A Maine child was born into a household with parents who neglected him, restrained him for long periods of time, and ignored him. Despite multiple investigations beginning with the child’s birth, reports of domestic violence and medical neglect, five months passed before the child was rescued into state custody.
Maine child welfare needs more improvements, report says

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's child welfare system needs additional improvements, according to an annual report. The Maine Child Welfare Services Ombudsman said in the report that more than half of child welfare cases reviewed had “substantial issues.” The ombudsman also cited an overall “downward trend” in child welfare practices.
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?

Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow

MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January

Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket

According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Proposed Maine Law Would Allow Trained School Employees Carry Firearms on Campus

A proposed bill, aiming to improve school safety, would allow certain school employees carry firearms on campus. A proposal before the 131st Maine Legislature would allow trained school employees carry a firearm while on the job. LD52: An Act to Allow Certain School Employees to Carry Firearms on School Property, was presented by Representative Steven Foster, (R) of Dexter. As the title states, the bill would allow a school employee carry and discharge a firearm on school property. The bill would also require a school board to create a training and certification process for armed employees.
