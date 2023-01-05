ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southgatv.com

Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber of Commerce Growing

SYLVESTER, Ga. – There’s some promising economic news coming out of Worth County. Karen Rackley President and CEO of Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce tells South Georgia Television News for the first time in history the chamber has over 325 members. Rackley says 95% of the businesses who...
WORTH COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue

Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Kenny Roberts named new headmaster of Sherwood Christian Academy

ALBANY — Kenny Roberts has been named the new headmaster at Sherwood Christian Academy, officials with the private Christian school announced. Roberts became headmaster effective Thursday. The former assistant headmaster and high school principal at Sherwood will replace Brian Dougherty, who has taken a position at Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis, Ind., as head of school. Dougherty will remain at SCA until Feb. 15.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southgatv.com

SEVERE WEATHER TIPS YOU MAY NOT KNOW YOU NEEDED

ALBANY, GA- If you didn’t know, South West Georgia has a long track record of Severe weather encounters. With that, it is important to know the effects severe weather can bring and more importantly, what to do when they occur. Assist Fire Chief, Ken Turner with the Albany Fire Department provides important tips.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

3 more sought for connection to Dougherty County Jail RICO case

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate three people wanted in connection to the Dougherty County Jail RICO case. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted for three counts of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of oath of office and three counts of violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Deputies say that Peavy stands five-feet-eleven and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Man wanted for punching his girlfriend, forcing her in vehicle at gunpoint

The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 33-year-old Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree after punching his girlfriend in the face, causing visible injury, and forcing her inside his vehicle at gunpoint, all in the presence of two juvenile children.
ALBANY, GA

