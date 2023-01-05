Read full article on original website
Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber of Commerce Growing
SYLVESTER, Ga. – There’s some promising economic news coming out of Worth County. Karen Rackley President and CEO of Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce tells South Georgia Television News for the first time in history the chamber has over 325 members. Rackley says 95% of the businesses who...
Michelle Williams named Albany Tech director for institutional advancement
ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that Michelle Williams has assumed the position of executive director for institutional advancement. She started work in that position on Jan. 1. In her new role, Williams will provide strategic direction, vision and management for the college’s overall institutional advancement efforts, including...
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
Kenny Roberts named new headmaster of Sherwood Christian Academy
ALBANY — Kenny Roberts has been named the new headmaster at Sherwood Christian Academy, officials with the private Christian school announced. Roberts became headmaster effective Thursday. The former assistant headmaster and high school principal at Sherwood will replace Brian Dougherty, who has taken a position at Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis, Ind., as head of school. Dougherty will remain at SCA until Feb. 15.
Cook County citizens reach agreement on wood pellet plant
ADEL — Concerned Citizens of Cook County (4C), represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, has reached a settlement agreement with Spectrum Energy Georgia LLC in the operation of a proposed wood pellet plant in Adel. “We congratulate the concerned citizens in Adel who took an important step forward...
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
‘Help us help you’: First Responders in Dooly Co. asking residents to update mailbox numbers
VIENNA, Ga. – First responders in Vienna have been running into a problem, that problem? Not being able to identify house numbers when out on calls. South Georgia Television News Reporter Quinlan Parker “Our goal is to get to you as quickly and as efficiently as we can…” said Vienna Police Chief Ketorie Sales.
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
Dougherty County district attorney to focus on murder cases, elder abuse, protecting businesses in 2023
ALBANY — These commitments don’t include things like losing weight or doing better with finances, but for Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, three areas he has emphasized for 2023 are New Year’s resolutions of a sort. First on his list is resolving some of the backlog...
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
Family asks for prayers for young children critically injured in farming accident
Ga. - A terrible farming accident put two young children from South Georgia in the hospital fighting for their lives in late December. Now in January, family say the two are slowly on the mend. The tragedy began when three children were playing inside a Cotton Module Builder at a...
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy...
SEVERE WEATHER TIPS YOU MAY NOT KNOW YOU NEEDED
ALBANY, GA- If you didn’t know, South West Georgia has a long track record of Severe weather encounters. With that, it is important to know the effects severe weather can bring and more importantly, what to do when they occur. Assist Fire Chief, Ken Turner with the Albany Fire Department provides important tips.
3 more sought for connection to Dougherty County Jail RICO case
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate three people wanted in connection to the Dougherty County Jail RICO case. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted for three counts of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of oath of office and three counts of violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Deputies say that Peavy stands five-feet-eleven and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
Albany police seek two suspects in domestic violence cases
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects in separate domestic violence cases. Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, battery and cruelty to children.
APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
Police: Man wanted for punching his girlfriend, forcing her in vehicle at gunpoint
The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 33-year-old Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree after punching his girlfriend in the face, causing visible injury, and forcing her inside his vehicle at gunpoint, all in the presence of two juvenile children.
Albany police seek man wanted in hammer attack on girlfriend
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect who is accused of beating a woman in the head with a hammer and trying to set her residence on fire. He is wanted on aggravated assault, arson and other charges. Police identified the suspect as Charlie Brown Jr.,...
