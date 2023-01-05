Read full article on original website
Maggie Rose to headline benefit concert supporting foster care, adoption, orphan support
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7. The singer/songwriter will headline a benefit concert at the A.C. Brase Arena Building to support Room For One More, a southeast Missouri-based organization focused on advocating for orphans. The proceeds raised...
Area hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
(KBSI) – Area healthcare systems celebration the birth of the first babies of 2023. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center welcomes Violet Zuri. She was born on Sunday, January 1 at 12:19 a.m. Violet weighs 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes...
Cape Girardeau K-9 receives body armor donation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau K-9 officer received a special new addition to his wardrobe — one that could possibly save his life some day. According to a Friday release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, K-9 Yuki was gifted a bullet and stab-proof vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest K9s, Inc.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
People prepare for the Polar Plunge
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th Annual Polar Plunge and the Polar Bear Strut 5K are both coming back to Cape Girardeau next month. On Saturday, February 4, people will dress in disco-themed costumes and swimwear, and take the “Polar Plunge” at Cape County Park North. The reason behind the cold dip is related to the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Cardinal Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Cape Girardeau in January. Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Three Eagles Distributing and Withers Broadcasting are sponsoring the Cardinal Caravan, which will be hosted at the Osage Centre on Monday, January 16. Tickets are available today and...
Water turned off in Marquand after main break
MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Marquand is without water after a water main break. According to the city on Saturday afternoon, January 7, there was a water main break leading up to their water tower. City leaders said they are working to resolve the issue. Once the water...
First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center
(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An upcoming groundbreaking will commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center. It will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville. According to a release from the Perry Co. deputy clerk, the...
Heartland Pets: Meet Willie 1/6
You can adopt Sadie from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. If you would like to adopt Betty, Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. Most animal shelters will be closed this weekend for Christmas but you can still adopt when they reopen. Maybe get yourself a friend for the new year.
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
Scott City Fire Dept. reminds residents to check carbon monoxide detectors
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their carbon monoxide detectors, especially if they have gas appliances. In Scott City, crews were dispatched to a home for a detector sounding and found very high levels of carbon monoxide inside the...
One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
Highest-paying management jobs in Cape Girardeau
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions. Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within...
Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
Woman charged with murder in connection with boyfriend's death
An Illinois woman is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges she killed her boyfriend in Paducah last year. A Kennett, Missouri man faces up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children. A Cape County jury convicted 57 year old Timothy Meding. Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners...
