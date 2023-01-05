ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Area hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

(KBSI) – Area healthcare systems celebration the birth of the first babies of 2023. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center welcomes Violet Zuri. She was born on Sunday, January 1 at 12:19 a.m. Violet weighs 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes...
Cape Girardeau K-9 receives body armor donation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau K-9 officer received a special new addition to his wardrobe — one that could possibly save his life some day. According to a Friday release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, K-9 Yuki was gifted a bullet and stab-proof vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest K9s, Inc.
People prepare for the Polar Plunge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th Annual Polar Plunge and the Polar Bear Strut 5K are both coming back to Cape Girardeau next month. On Saturday, February 4, people will dress in disco-themed costumes and swimwear, and take the “Polar Plunge” at Cape County Park North. The reason behind the cold dip is related to the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Cardinal Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Cape Girardeau in January. Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Three Eagles Distributing and Withers Broadcasting are sponsoring the Cardinal Caravan, which will be hosted at the Osage Centre on Monday, January 16. Tickets are available today and...
Water turned off in Marquand after main break

MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Marquand is without water after a water main break. According to the city on Saturday afternoon, January 7, there was a water main break leading up to their water tower. City leaders said they are working to resolve the issue. Once the water...
First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center

(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An upcoming groundbreaking will commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center. It will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville. According to a release from the Perry Co. deputy clerk, the...
Heartland Pets: Meet Willie 1/6

You can adopt Sadie from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. If you would like to adopt Betty, Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. Most animal shelters will be closed this weekend for Christmas but you can still adopt when they reopen. Maybe get yourself a friend for the new year.
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23

William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
Woman charged with murder in connection with boyfriend's death

An Illinois woman is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges she killed her boyfriend in Paducah last year. A Kennett, Missouri man faces up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children. A Cape County jury convicted 57 year old Timothy Meding. Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners...
PADUCAH, KY

