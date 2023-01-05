ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Comments made by President Biden prior to his departure on Marine One.

Q Mr. President, what do you make of the fight for Speaker right now?. THE PRESIDENT: With regards to the fight over Speaker, I — that’s not my problem. I just think it’s a little embarrassing it’s taken so long in the way they’re dealing with one another. And the rest of the world is looking. They’re looking at, you know, can we get our act together.
Biden announces new restrictions at US-Mexico border

Throughout this week’s U.S. House debacle, Republicans calling for unity have cited the need for immigration reform. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his administration will crack down on attempts to migrate into the U.S. illegally, given the crisis at the border. The president saying he’d expand a program to allow up to 30,000 asylum seekers a month from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua — the four countries responsible for most of the migrants seeking refuge. But Biden issued this word of caution to anyone attempting to come here without the proper procedures.
Biden backs his administration into a puddle

For a president who supposedly likes building infrastructure, President Joe Biden has a funny way of showing it. In a New Year’s Eve news dump, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new Clean Water Act regulations that will make it more expensive for people to build roads, bridges, and homes.
