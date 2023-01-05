Throughout this week’s U.S. House debacle, Republicans calling for unity have cited the need for immigration reform. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his administration will crack down on attempts to migrate into the U.S. illegally, given the crisis at the border. The president saying he’d expand a program to allow up to 30,000 asylum seekers a month from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua — the four countries responsible for most of the migrants seeking refuge. But Biden issued this word of caution to anyone attempting to come here without the proper procedures.

1 DAY AGO