Tennessee Advisory Group Recommends Task Force for Waterway Conflicts
This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission...
thesmokies.com
21 best restaurants in Sevierville TN [2023]
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. On the map, the West Prong of the Little River divides Sevierville from Pigeon Forge. It’s...
Nashville Parent
2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
thesmokies.com
Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know
There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
Smoky Mountain News
Word from the Smokies: Old wallet helps archivist breathe new life into Cades Cove history
When a wallet talks, Mike Aday listens. At least, metaphorically speaking. In fact, coaxing such a curious conversation is part of Aday’s job as the archivist for Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Part of my role as the 2022 Steve Kemp Writer in Residence is to learn more about how he brings history to life in addition to breathing new life into history.
LeConte Lodge accepting job applications for 2023
If your dream is to work off the grid in the Great Smoky Mountains, it may finally be coming true. LeConte Lodge has opened their application for the 2023 season positions.
Tennessee bushes, trees hit hard by frost damage at homes and the Nashville Zoo
After record-cold temperatures, some bushes and trees were damaged by frost. But not all are lost, according to local arborists.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
What will the growth look like on Parkside Drive?
There are several spots in Knoxville, Knox County that are magnets for traffic and many, who live near these areas or drive through them, are often puzzled when more businesses and more homes are approved to be built in already congested places.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Updated: 6 hours ago. He was wanted for a failure to appear...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Could Lee's transportation plan work to address road in urban, rural areas?
Gov. Bill Lee and TDOT are working together to invest more into roads. Tennessee’s growth is far outpacing roadway capacity investments.
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
thesmokies.com
What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?
Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
WATE
Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
'Food is expensive now'| Generous House hosts drive-thru pantry for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Generous House lent a helping hand to the people of Knoxville by hosting a drive-thru pantry. The nonprofit gave groceries, hot meals, clothing and other necessities to people in need. Ciera Etter, the director of Generous House said the high cost of goods makes it...
Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 6-8
This is the first week of the new year so take the time to have fun without having to pay a lot of money. As we continue in the winter season, here are some opportunities to go to free events this weekend.
