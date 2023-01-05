Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
'Tight timeline' as board begins search for next Asheville City Schools superintendent
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education is beginning the process of finding a new superintendent. Interim superintendent Dr. Jim Causby’s contract was extended through June 15, 2023, during a board meeting in December. “Yes, it feels like it’s a tight timeline, but I feel...
North Carolina Chronicle
Manheimer addresses county board on water outages
The passive voice was employed by Mayor Esther Manheimer as she fielded questions from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners regarding the city’s recent water outages. Describing the chain of events that led to tens of thousands of residents being without water during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season — some for more than a week — Manheimer said “decisions were made” about how to handle a breakdown at the city’s Mills River water treatment plants.
WLOS.com
Mission Health's first clinic in Rutherford County now open to public
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Mission Health announced the opening of its first practice in Rutherford County, called Mission Health Center - Rutherford. The new multispecialty clinic is located in Forest City. The location will offer community members closer proximity to specialists, beginning with...
WLOS.com
Epic Recruitment gets lots of clicks for Asheville Police Department, chief says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For years, the Asheville Police Department has been struggling with staffing shortages. But a new recruiting tool may give the department the help it needs. The department teamed with Epic Recruitment and the results have been noticeable. On Friday, Chief David Zack said APD's content...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Even before the recent water crisis, Asheville leaders say they had started work to update the city’s emergency preparedness plans. The city selected a consultant to update the city's emergency operations plan. The consultant contract is set to go before the City Council for approval later this month.
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
tribpapers.com
Exchange Between Council & School Superintendent Refreshing
Buncombe County – Last week, Dr. Rob Jackson, the new Buncombe County School Superintendent, made appearances at the Weaverville and Woodfin Town Council meetings. Jackson’s story is an interesting one. According to information on his background printed in the Weaverville Council agenda, Jackson, “a native of Buncombe County…[he] grew up and attended school in Swannanoa. After serving in the United States Navy, he began his career in education as a student data manager and summer custodian. He worked his way through Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and Western Carolina University to earn his degree to become a teacher.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
WLOS.com
Many Buncombe County residents surprised by increase in property value, taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Buncombe County property owners received an unexpected change in the value of their property that could result in higher property taxes. For some, the increase in valuation was as much as 25%. For homeowners, like 86-year-old Gale Elkins who lives in a 35-year-old mobile home, the increase was a surprise.
iheart.com
Who Killed Sweet Tea the Horse?, Reading Scores Up, School Logo Contest
Reward Offered After Horse Killed At Buncombe Farm. (Buncombe County, NC) -- A Buncombe County couple wants to know who killed a horse on their farm. A 14-year-old horse known as Sweet Tea was found shot last weekend at the Mack family farm. It's on 52-acres off Old State Highway 20 near Alexander. A five-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed. John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville bank completes merger with Alabama company
United Community Banks Inc. of Greenville completed its merger with Progress Financial Corp., effective Jan. 3. Progress's bank subsidiary, Progress Bank and Trust, was merged into United's bank subsidiary, United Community Bank. Progress will now operate under the United brand, according to a news release. Progress is headquartered in Huntsville,...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
WXII 12
Is it you? Powerball winner hasn't claimed $1 million winnings
RALEIGH, N.C. — Check your ticket!. There's someone in North Carolina who matched all five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing which wins them $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at the I Market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville in Haywood County. The lucky winner has 180 days to...
thelocalpalate.com
A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant
Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
WSET
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
WLOS.com
Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
wspa.com
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest …. Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution...
