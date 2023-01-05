Read full article on original website
Related
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
Woman With Two Kids in College Refuses to Bend to Pressure From Her "Bored" Husband to Take in a Foster Child
Foster care, with its focus on providing a protected and productive environment for children, gives many of them an opportunity for a new start. However, foster children often come with experiences that can be deeply traumatic. And, as you're about to read, not everyone is eager to take on these new challenges and responsibilities.
Comments / 0