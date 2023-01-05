Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
'Tight timeline' as board begins search for next Asheville City Schools superintendent
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education is beginning the process of finding a new superintendent. Interim superintendent Dr. Jim Causby’s contract was extended through June 15, 2023, during a board meeting in December. “Yes, it feels like it’s a tight timeline, but I feel...
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
wspa.com
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest …. Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution...
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
Arrest made in Thursday night Upstate shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Haywood County
A person in North Carolina is million dollars richer after matching all five white balls in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
avlwatchdog.org
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
avlwatchdog.org
Can I help pay off kids’ school lunch debts? Does BeLoved Asheville clean up after homeless people?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Is there a way an individual can help pay off school lunch debt for Asheville and Buncombe County students whose parents can’t pay? Is there an organization to contribute to that does that?. My answer: Well,...
Cleveland County woman wins lottery again, following $1M win months earlier
SHELBY, N.C. — A Cleveland County woman is counting her blessings and dollars after winning $2 million from a scratch-off months after another scratch-off sent her home with $1 million. Kenya Sloan, 41, of Shelby bought her second lucky ticket from Esha Food Mart in October. Sloan said this...
WLOS.com
Epic Recruitment gets lots of clicks for Asheville Police Department, chief says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For years, the Asheville Police Department has been struggling with staffing shortages. But a new recruiting tool may give the department the help it needs. The department teamed with Epic Recruitment and the results have been noticeable. On Friday, Chief David Zack said APD's content...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
WYFF4.com
76-year-old woman in vehicle killed in Upstate shooting, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. According to deputies, they responded to Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road at about 4 p.m. According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, when deputies arrived, they found a passenger in a vehicle with at...
R-S Central's Zymicah "Mikey" Wilkins having monster sophomore season
Rutherfordton, N.C. — At 6-foot-8 and 227 pounds, you might assume with one glance at R-S Central's Zymicah "Mikey" Wilkins that he's a back-to-basket big man. Many post players fit that mold, some with broad shoulders and others with long arms (Wilkins has both). If he was only a...
WLOS.com
Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
WLOS.com
Many Buncombe County residents surprised by increase in property value, taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Buncombe County property owners received an unexpected change in the value of their property that could result in higher property taxes. For some, the increase in valuation was as much as 25%. For homeowners, like 86-year-old Gale Elkins who lives in a 35-year-old mobile home, the increase was a surprise.
North Carolina officer shoots person who allegedly waved gun, police say
One of the officers fired a single shot, striking the person in the abdomen, according to police.
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
Comments / 0