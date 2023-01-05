Read full article on original website
Charlotte County Property Appraiser accepting property tax refund applications
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser's office is accepting applications for partial property tax refunds for Hurricane Ian and Nicole victims.
WINKNEWS.com
Long-term repairs to the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian
Crews are starting the long-term repairs after Hurricane Ian, causing traffic jams in Southwest Florida. The construction can be seen all around, along with cranes, tools, and the crews doing all the work. But what is the Florida Department of Transportation actually doing on the Sanibel Causeway?. Kati Sherrard, who...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs commercial property sells for $3.75M
Bonita Lots LLC purchased an 11.43-acre commercial property at 13090 Bonita Beach Road SE and 27951, 27865 and 27869 Bonita Grande Drive in Bonita Springs from DHMAL LLC for $3.75 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyers and seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up FEMA trailers on Saturday in Collier County
A glimmer of hope Friday for people needing temporary homes after Hurricane Ian. WINK News told Southwest Florida the FEMA trailers were delivered to the Par 4 Mobile Home community in Collier County in Dec. But, WINK News later found out the mobile homes are still vacant because there is...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Cape Coral
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Punta Gorda
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Punta Gorda, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction progresses at new Grandview high-rise on Estero Island
London Bay Development is continuing construction on Grandview at Bay Beach, creating the new high-rise’s 58 residences and on-site amenities. On the southern tip of Estero Island, the 11-story tower is now nearly 70% sold. Residences in Grandview start from the low $1 millions. Designer-furnished models by Clive Daniel Home and Romanza Interior Design are slated for completion in early spring 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cogent Bank to host grand opening of North Naples location
Cogent Bank will host the grand opening of its 5,000-square-foot North Naples office from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. The location at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 100, includes office spaces, bank teller stations and drive-thru bank access. The location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Sold Listing on Sanibel
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS® for the period 12/30/22-1/06/23.
WINKNEWS.com
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
FEMA trailer denial has Cape Coral homeowner confused and frustrated
The homeowner claims FEMA told her the denial was due to the flood zone. However, just five blocks south, another family in the same flood zone has one.
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
Fort Myers City Leaders say project will fix two-year stint of colored water
Moulton said people that are living in the Mcgregor Reserve area, won't see any sort of construction inside the neighborhoods.
Florida Weekly
Naples housing inventory on the rise
According to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), there were 552 overall closed sales in November, which is a 41.4 percent decrease from 942 closed sales recorded in November 2021. The post-pandemic home buying surge that took place when mortgage rates were historically low has ended. Housing inventory in Naples is on the rise but remains low at just 2.8 months of inventory reported in November (a balanced market has a six-month supply of inventory). As expected, the limited inventory environment in Naples is restricting sales and increasing prices. Though broker analysts reviewing the report pointed out that cash sales accounted for 62.3 percent of closed sales in November; it is an indication that the Naples housing market remains a solid investment.
floridaweekly.com
Longtime locals purchase S. Florida business, open new Estero location
The Wright Community Management, a condominium and homeowners association management company based in Fort Lauderdale, has opened a second office in Estero. Owners Bonita Vandall and Danielle Wright are long-time and native Southwest Floridians, respectively, and association industry veterans with more than 55 years’ combined experience. They purchased the 27-year-old company – previously called NextGen Management – in January.
Real estate agent weighs in on the future of Fort Myers Beach
One real estate agent says he believes Fort Myers Beach could see fewer cottages, while some homeowners say they are anticipating more commercial properties.
Florida Weekly
Construction Has Started at Metropolitan Naples, Downtown’s Newest Luxury Address
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch last year. That new mixed-use community is Metropolitan...
