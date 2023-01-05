ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Long-term repairs to the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian

Crews are starting the long-term repairs after Hurricane Ian, causing traffic jams in Southwest Florida. The construction can be seen all around, along with cranes, tools, and the crews doing all the work. But what is the Florida Department of Transportation actually doing on the Sanibel Causeway?. Kati Sherrard, who...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Springs commercial property sells for $3.75M

Bonita Lots LLC purchased an 11.43-acre commercial property at 13090 Bonita Beach Road SE and 27951, 27865 and 27869 Bonita Grande Drive in Bonita Springs from DHMAL LLC for $3.75 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyers and seller.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lighting up FEMA trailers on Saturday in Collier County

A glimmer of hope Friday for people needing temporary homes after Hurricane Ian. WINK News told Southwest Florida the FEMA trailers were delivered to the Par 4 Mobile Home community in Collier County in Dec. But, WINK News later found out the mobile homes are still vacant because there is...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Cape Coral

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Punta Gorda

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Punta Gorda, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction progresses at new Grandview high-rise on Estero Island

London Bay Development is continuing construction on Grandview at Bay Beach, creating the new high-rise’s 58 residences and on-site amenities. On the southern tip of Estero Island, the 11-story tower is now nearly 70% sold. Residences in Grandview start from the low $1 millions. Designer-furnished models by Clive Daniel Home and Romanza Interior Design are slated for completion in early spring 2023.
ESTERO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cogent Bank to host grand opening of North Naples location

Cogent Bank will host the grand opening of its 5,000-square-foot North Naples office from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. The location at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 100, includes office spaces, bank teller stations and drive-thru bank access. The location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10NEWS

Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples housing inventory on the rise

According to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), there were 552 overall closed sales in November, which is a 41.4 percent decrease from 942 closed sales recorded in November 2021. The post-pandemic home buying surge that took place when mortgage rates were historically low has ended. Housing inventory in Naples is on the rise but remains low at just 2.8 months of inventory reported in November (a balanced market has a six-month supply of inventory). As expected, the limited inventory environment in Naples is restricting sales and increasing prices. Though broker analysts reviewing the report pointed out that cash sales accounted for 62.3 percent of closed sales in November; it is an indication that the Naples housing market remains a solid investment.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Longtime locals purchase S. Florida business, open new Estero location

The Wright Community Management, a condominium and homeowners association management company based in Fort Lauderdale, has opened a second office in Estero. Owners Bonita Vandall and Danielle Wright are long-time and native Southwest Floridians, respectively, and association industry veterans with more than 55 years’ combined experience. They purchased the 27-year-old company – previously called NextGen Management – in January.
ESTERO, FL

