wlrn.org
Floridians have less than two weeks left to apply for low-interest federal loans after Ian
The Small Business Administration has approved over $1.3 billion dollars in loans for Hurricane Ian survivors in Florida. The deadline to apply for these low-interest loans for business and home owners in the Sunshine State is fast approaching. Floridians who incurred damages to a business or nonprofit, home, or rental...
Do you have unclaimed property? Here’s how to check
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in December, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. The Division of Unclaimed Property said that in 2022, it returned more than $351 million to Floridians; since 2017, the state said $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to its residents.
WJHG-TV
$79 million to go to nursing education and health care, Governor’s office announces
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Healthcare programs can expect a boost in funding in the future after an announcement by Governor DeSantis. On Thursday, DeSantis awarded $79 million in funding for high-performing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that go above and beyond to not only...
niceville.com
Florida spa companies accused of deceptive business practices
FLORIDA— Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against two Florida hot tub and spa companies for alleged deceptive business practices, the Attorney General’s Office has announced. Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, of Pinellas County, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, allegedly deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates...
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
wmfe.org
Only ten veterans certified through Florida program hired in the state
Only a handful of veterans certified as teachers through a special Florida Department of Education program have been hired in the state’s school districts despite hundreds applying. The Military Veterans Certification Pathway Program allows veterans with four years of military service and 60 college credits to apply for a...
rclco.com
The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022
New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
wqcs.org
Governor Awards $79 Million to High-Performing Nursing Education and Health Care Programs; Including IRSC
Florida - Friday January 6, 2022: Governor DeSantis has awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. Indian...
Phys.org
After hurricanes, Florida neighborhoods see steady housing demand, wealthier residents
A new peer-reviewed study, which analyzes Florida housing markets battered by hurricanes, finds that affected areas tend to gentrify slightly in the years following a storm: The average income of new buyers increases while long-term demand stays stable. The authors of the paper—who are based at Resources for the Future...
wqcs.org
Pandemic Relief - Florida Businesses Took $50.1 Billion in Federal PPP Funds; 31st in the Nation
Florida - Thursday January 5, 2023: The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis caused unprecedented financial strain throughout the U.S., prompting the federal government to offer economic relief packages at every level, from stimulus checks for personal use to local fiscal recovery funds at the state level. But the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the most memorable.
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
WESH
Central Florida economists give advice on how to prepare for possible recession
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Concerns are building that we’re possibly headed toward a recession. WESH 2 spoke with some people in Central Florida on how they are planning and asked some experts for advice. “Some people are ready and some people aren’t. And if you aren’t, you got...
WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
State gives notice to take over Disney’s Reedy Creek District
The Florida State Legislature this spring will take up legislation to deal with the future of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District that came under fire from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year after Disney came out against his “Don’t Say Gay” law. According to...
Woman Charged With Stealing From Disabled Adult After Investigation By Florida AG Moody’s Office
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Friday the arrest of a woman for stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. According to an investigation by Attorney General Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Lyn Duvall served as the
wqcs.org
Governor Extends State of Emergency for Hurricane Nicole for Another 60 Days
Florida - Friday January 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis has issued an Executive Order extending the State of Emergency for Hurricane Nicole for another 60 days. The State of Emergency for Nicole was due to expire Friday January 6th. In his order the Governor explained that the extensions is necessary because...
New Year, more money: Florida halfway to $15 minimum wage goal
As minimum wage workers around the nation get a raise in the new year, Florida is halfway to its $15 goal. State of play: Florida increased its minimum wage in the fall by $1, so 987,000 workers — 11% of the workforce — started making $11/hour. They'll get...
Florida Neighborhoods Are Gentrifying in the Wake of Hurricanes, Study Finds
Florida neighborhoods hit by hurricanes have seen little drop in interest from homebuyers. On the contrary, these communities have tended to gentrify, with the price of homes and the income of buyers rising slightly after a storm, a new study reveals. “Our findings show that the idea that people will...
floridapolitics.com
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate
Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
Toll relief program for Florida drivers is in effect through the end of 2023
Some financial relief looks to be on the way for Central Florida drivers, and indeed in the state at large, who blaze up and down toll roads. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new toll relief program into law that took effect on Jan. 1. The program has set aside $500 million to go back into the pockets of toll-road frequenters. Drivers who rack up 35 or more tolls a month anywhere in the state through E-Z Pass or SunPass will receive a 50 percent rebate on their bill. This toll rebate program will run for the duration for 2023. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter.
