Some financial relief looks to be on the way for Central Florida drivers, and indeed in the state at large, who blaze up and down toll roads. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new toll relief program into law that took effect on Jan. 1. The program has set aside $500 million to go back into the pockets of toll-road frequenters. Drivers who rack up 35 or more tolls a month anywhere in the state through E-Z Pass or SunPass will receive a 50 percent rebate on their bill. This toll rebate program will run for the duration for 2023. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO