Florida State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Do you have unclaimed property? Here’s how to check

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in December, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. The Division of Unclaimed Property said that in 2022, it returned more than $351 million to Floridians; since 2017, the state said $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to its residents.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida spa companies accused of deceptive business practices

FLORIDA— Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against two Florida hot tub and spa companies for alleged deceptive business practices, the Attorney General’s Office has announced. Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, of Pinellas County, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, allegedly deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates...
FLORIDA STATE
Minha D.

Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Only ten veterans certified through Florida program hired in the state

Only a handful of veterans certified as teachers through a special Florida Department of Education program have been hired in the state’s school districts despite hundreds applying. The Military Veterans Certification Pathway Program allows veterans with four years of military service and 60 college credits to apply for a...
FLORIDA STATE
rclco.com

The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022

New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
SARASOTA, FL
wqcs.org

Governor Awards $79 Million to High-Performing Nursing Education and Health Care Programs; Including IRSC

Florida - Friday January 6, 2022: Governor DeSantis has awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. Indian...
wqcs.org

Pandemic Relief - Florida Businesses Took $50.1 Billion in Federal PPP Funds; 31st in the Nation

Florida - Thursday January 5, 2023: The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis caused unprecedented financial strain throughout the U.S., prompting the federal government to offer economic relief packages at every level, from stimulus checks for personal use to local fiscal recovery funds at the state level. But the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the most memorable.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate

Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Toll relief program for Florida drivers is in effect through the end of 2023

Some financial relief looks to be on the way for Central Florida drivers, and indeed in the state at large, who blaze up and down toll roads. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new toll relief program into law that took effect on Jan. 1. The program has set aside $500 million to go back into the pockets of toll-road frequenters. Drivers who rack up 35 or more tolls a month anywhere in the state through E-Z Pass or SunPass will receive a 50 percent rebate on their bill. This toll rebate program will run for the duration for 2023. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter.
