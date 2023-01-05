ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets

Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
DC News Now

Uncertain future at quarterback for the Commanders

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders are on the verge of their final regular season game of the year versus the Dallas Cowboys, everyone’s attention has been on the quarterbacks. The Commanders 5th round draft pick Sam Howell gets the start this Sunday, giving the coaching staff their first chance to see […]
FanSided

NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added

The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
Big Cat Country

News Around the NFL: Week 18

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
FOX Sports

Rodgers, Lawrence, Jones among NFL QBs 'under duress' in Week 18

Week 18 of the NFL season gets underway Saturday with a double-header before a slew of matchups with big playoff implications unfold Sunday. Heading into all the action, Chris Broussard has his eye on a trio of quarterbacks in his latest "Under Duress" list. Here is the "First Things First"...
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1

Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday set the record straight about Kyler Murray’s status for Week 1 next season. Murray underwent surgery this week to repair a torn ACL he suffered in his right knee on Dec. 12. A previous report said that Murray was on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.... The post Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

