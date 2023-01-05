Read full article on original website
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Winter Weekend Getaway in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Thursday Jan 5
#5 Trinity Hall (9-1) 60 VS Middletown South (2-6) 35. Trinity Hall continues to roll as they defeat Middletown South to remain undefeated in A North. Senior Nina Emnace had a game high 18 points and freshman Teagan Drennan added 14 points for the Monarchs. The Eagles were led by sophomore Amanada MacGregor with 11 points and 4 rebounds.
Roselle over Hillside - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson scored a game-high 18 points for Roselle in its 58-43 victory over Hillside in Roselle. Shane Jackson filled a stat sheet and dominated down low. He totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks. Roselle (8-2) jumped out by double-digits in the first quarter and was able to play consistent throughout.
No. 18 Paterson Eastside over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes’ 15 points and five rebounds led a balanced effort for Paterson Eastside, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Passaic, 73-41, in Paterson. Tyrell Allen and Preston Brown scored 12 points apiece for Paterson Eastside (6-1), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead and never looked back. Justin Bethea had 11 points and Nyreek Clyburn added seven with seven rebounds.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN hoops analyst Andy Katz has 3 bold predictions for Rutgers basketball after recent hot streak
Rutgers hoops has been gaining a lot of momentum with only B1G matchups left on the schedule. BTN analyst Andy Katz is pretty high on the Scarlet Knights at this point in the year. Katz predicted that Rutgers will compete for the B1G title, get a double bye in the...
Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle
Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
Anthony Sutter, Tottenville HS baseball standout who played for the Staten Island Yankees, has died
Anthony Sutter, a key cog in Tottenville High School’s PSAL baseball city title runs in the mid-1990s and a former Staten Island Yankees player as well as family man, passed away Thursday at the age of 44, the Advance learned. Sutter, of Huguenot, succumbed to cancer after a three-year...
hudsontv.com
Union City Police Department Prepares Recruits for Academy with Intense Pre-Training
The Union City Police Department is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to prepare its new recruits for the rigorous demands of the Bergen County Police Academy. Hudson TV had the opportunity to spend a day with the ten recruits, nine men and one woman, as they underwent intense training in Union City before heading off to the Academy later this month.
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Officials: Woman suffers severe burns in Newark fire
The Red Cross is assisting three families who are now displaced.
Newark man fatally shot in city’s West Ward Friday morning
Officers responded to reports of a shooting between 500 South Orange Ave. and South 20th Street in Newark just after midnight.
East Orange man faces charges in stabbings of 2 Newark police officers
An East Orange man is accused of stabbing two Newark police officers and injuring a third.
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
Citing numerous concerns, West Side neighborhood leaders call for pause on 3-tower project
An ambitious 3,079-unit development on Jersey City’s West Side that’s been 18 months in the making is scheduled for a planning board vote Tuesday, but now community leaders are calling for a postponement over numerous concerns about the project. Nicknamed the Westview, the massive project by Brooklyn-based developer...
njbmagazine.com
Brown Stovell Named Associate Director of Fiserv-Rutgers-Newark Program for Inclusive Innovation
Karen Brown Stovell, who for more than a decade has worked with Newark entrepreneurs creating programs to spur the local economy, has been named associate director of the Fiserv-Rutgers-Newark Program for Inclusive Innovation. In her new position, she’ll work with the Rutgers-Newark community and Fiserv Inc., a financial services technology...
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
Large emergency response on South Ave. on Thursday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a medical emergency in Bloomfield during the Thursday morning rush hour, according to emergency radio communications. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of South Avenue near Travis Avenue. NYPD and Port Authority Police were among the emergency responders. A light-colored...
