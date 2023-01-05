ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Illinois Man Becomes Jeopardy! Game Show Champion

From the prairies of Illinois to the big stage, a Rockford native is crowned the Champion on the popular game show, Jeopardy!. We have all played Jeopardy! from the comfort of our couches, eating a tv dinner, and screaming the wrong answers to the contestants. No pressure at all, right?
Rockford Park District: Snow Sculpting Competition Is Postponed

Normally, when someone in Northern Illinois wishes for colder temperatures in January, friends, family, and colleagues start to worry about that person's sanity, or threaten them with physical violence for trying to summon an arctic cold front. Like I said, that's normally what happens around here. However, exceptions are sometimes...
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois

Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out

After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
Mr. C’s Family Restaurant strives for Stateline’s Best Soup

If you’re familiar with Rockford, you’re probably familiar with Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. Mr. C’s has been locally owned and open for over 20 years. They use homemade fresh ingredients and Mr. C himself; John Conforti is letting everyone know why he thinks he has the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup at Mr. C’s is offered all year round and Mr. C’s fans just can’t get enough. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket

Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to …. Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when...
Illinois Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for 41 Dogs Immediately

Winnebago County Animals Services in Rockford has issued an urgent plea for adopters as its dog population reaches "critical capacity". There's one big thing I never like to see attached to anything posted by Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford; the words "urgent" and "critical", and today I saw both of them...
Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed

What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
