Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Columbia Missourian
No. 4 Alabama uses late runs to put away No. 15 Arkansas
No. 4 Alabama went on two double- digit runs in the second half to beat No. 15 Arkansas 84-69 on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and stay unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 SEC) made 5 of 6 field goals during a 16-4 run midway through the...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's poor shooting night helps Texas A&M to double-digit victory
Texas A&M forced No. 20 Missouri into difficult shots all game as the Tigers made just seven 3-pointers, which helped the Aggies to an 82-64 win Wednesday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) set the tone in the first half, forcing a Missouri team that entered...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces SEC road test against Texas A&M
Missouri men’s basketball kept its spot at No. 20 in the latest AP poll after a road loss to Arkansas last Wednesday and a home win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Despite having already played 15 games, the Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) now face just their third true road test Wednesday with a trip to College Station, Texas, and a matchup with Texas A&M.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri linebacker Hopper announces return for second season in Columbia
Another piece of the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in...
Columbia Missourian
MU's Robledo enters portal; ex-Tiger Washington to join Western Kentucky staff
Missouri defensive lineman Daniel Robledo has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3's Matt Zenitz on Wednesday. The junior from Tucson, Arizona, spent two years with the Tigers after a season at East Los Angeles College. A three-star recruit out of high school, Robledo was never able to consistently crack the lineup in Columbia, appearing in only six games. He recorded three tackles across his two seasons.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri stays at No. 20 in latest AP Poll after chaotic week in Top 25
Missouri men's basketball maintained its No. 20 ranking in the latest AP Poll released Monday. The Tigers entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 20 last week. Missouri since lost to then-No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday and picked up a narrow 85-82 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Columbia Missourian
Porter, Chievous lead Rock Bridge girls to win over Troy Buchanan
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Troy Buchanan 48-23 on Tuesday in Columbia. Malia Chievous and Jayda Porter each scored 10 points to lead the Bruins, who won their second straight game.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton boys basketball survives Hickman's comeback attempt
Tolton boys basketball survived a late comeback attempt from host Hickman to win 66-60 on Wednesday. The Trailblazers took an early lead, entering halftime up 32-21. The Kewpies fought their way back into the game, cutting the lead to six by the end of the third quarter and getting to within three with one minute left to play. But a stout Tolton defense in the final minute of play kept the Kewpies from taking the lead.
Columbia Missourian
Ben J. Tindle Feb. 2, 1949 — Jan. 6, 2023
Ben Jay Tindle, age 73, of Hallsville, MO passed away on January 6, 2023 in his home. He was born February 2, 1949 in Sparta, MO, the son of Wilma (McHaffie) Tindle and Neil Tindle both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Prairie Home High School. Upon graduation, Ben worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 46 dedicated years which took his family to several homes in Missouri and Oklahoma until they returned home to Missouri in 2015. On November 16, 1968 in California, MO, Ben married Linda (Gerhart) Tindle who preceded him in death. They were blessed with one son, Jason and one daughter, Tammy. Ben was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 and served until 1972 during the Vietnam War as a E5 Specialist. He also spent time in New Jersey during his service educating military personnel from around the world in electronics.
Columbia Missourian
Conservation Department confirms mountain lion sighting in Boone County
A wandering mountain lion was spotted by a trail camera in Boone County and confirmed by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The department said the presence of a mountain lion — the first confirmed sighting in the county since 2015 — poses no danger to county residents. The...
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Columbia Missourian
'Everybody can do their part': Restored prairies bring wildlife back to Missouri
MONROE CITY — As beautiful as a tallgrass prairie in bloom is, establishing one is equally unglamorous. First invasive species, like autumn olive or bradford pear trees, have to be ripped out and burned. And even after prairie grass seeds are thrown, it won’t be pretty at first.
Columbia Missourian
Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit
Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house. They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.
Columbia Missourian
Community input meeting fields concerns about trash system
Columbia residents came out in large numbers to weigh in on the future of the city’s trash system during Tuesday night’s public input meeting. Many were disappointed that the meeting featured only a survey and information about transitioning to an automated trash system. Columbia resident Christine Gardener said that community input meetings are not spaces where residents can ask questions publicly and be heard by the community.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia woman dies after vehicle slides off I-70 on-ramp
A 22-year-old Columbia woman was killed after the car she was riding in slid and flipped over while trying to merge onto Interstate 70, police said Tuesday. Kira Shocks was a passenger in a GMC Envoy that overturned about 7:50 a.m. Monday in the area of eastbound Business Loop 70 near West Boulevard, when a thin layer of snow and ice was present on Columbia roads. Columbia police didn't say whether weather was a factor in the crash.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 10, 2023
Martha Ann Manning, 59, of Columbia died Jan. 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Jimmy L. Watson, 82, of Columbia died Jan. 8, 2023. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Parker-Millard Funeral Home at 12 E. Ash St. with visitation an hour before the service. Burial following the service will take place at New Liberty Baptist Cemetery.
Columbia Missourian
City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection Tuesday night
The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a news release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
Columbia Missourian
True/False sets sights on zero waste goal
Mia Paddock is taking over as the sustainability coordinator for the 2023 True/False Film Fest and aims to get back on track with their zero waste goal. Paddock, a Columbia native studying Environmental Science at MU, wants to bring back the standards that the sustainability team had prior to the pandemic.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police arrest suspect in Passion's Adult Boutique gunpoint robbery
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning in connection with the gunpoint robbery at Passion's Adult Boutique. At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 27-year-old Jawan Avant for first degree robbery, according to a news release. Columbia police say the man is currently in custody at the Boone County Jail.
Columbia Missourian
'An impossible task': Substitute shortage, increased workload weigh on CPS teachers
Ann Alofs, a third grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, has worked in Columbia Public Schools for her entire 29-year career, the past 13 of them at West Boulevard. She spends her days helping students develop their writing, encouraging them to read and teaching them the state’s geography through a game of Simon Says.
