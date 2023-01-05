Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Lakers beat Kings 136-134, LeBron James scores 37 points
SACRAMEMTO. Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
Citrus County Chronicle
LaVine, DeRozan team to help Bulls beat Jazz, 126-118
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just when the defending champion Warriors welcomed back some reinforcements, Klay Thompson's surgically repaired left knee required a break. Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat Golden State 115-101 on Saturday night as the Warriors dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dante helps Oregon beat Utah for 10th straight time 70-60
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — N'Faly Dante finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and Oregon beat Utah for a 10th straight time, 70-60 on Saturday. Dante sank 6 of 7 shots from the floor for the Ducks (9-7, 3-2), who were...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hill scores 8 in OT, Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 68-63
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jalen Hill scored eight of his 18 points points in the final two minutes, freshman Milos Uzan also scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday night. Grant Sherfield added 12 points for Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12).
Citrus County Chronicle
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff.
Citrus County Chronicle
Davis beats Garcia by TKO, retains WBA lightweight title
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gervonta Davis defended his WBA world lightweight championship, beating Hector Luis Garcia by TKO early Sunday morning after eight rounds. Davis shrugged off a slow start to improve to 28-0 with 26 KOs and hand Garcia his first professional loss in his 17th match. Garcia held in tough with Davis early but could not answer the bell for the ninth round because he lost vision in his right eye.
Will Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Return To The Miami Hurricanes?
Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced just last month that he was transferring from Miami to Florida State. Now there are signs that he is headed right back to The U.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers prepare for facing J.J. Watt in his final game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For Mike McGlinchey, his “welcome to the NFL” moment came as a rookie back in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers when he lined up against J.J. Watt in a joint practice in Houston and got flattened in a drill. McGlinchey and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken win fourth straight by squashing Senators 8-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky led the way with a goal and two assists each for the Kraken, who picked up their fourth consecutive win as they defeated the Senators 8-4 on Saturday night. Seattle got goals from eight different players and 13 had at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders' Jacobs finishes career season playing for father
LAS VEGAS (AP) — As the national anthem played before the Kansas City Chiefs faced Las Vegas on Saturday, the television camera zoomed in on the glare sticker under Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ left eye. “Pops,” it read.
Citrus County Chronicle
Backstrom, Wilson ready to make season debuts for Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are finally ready to return for the Washington Capitals. The team said Saturday that Backstrom and Wilson are being activated off injured reserve to make their respective season debuts. The playmaking center and power winger are expected to play Sunday when the Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Citrus County Chronicle
Canadiens sting the Blues 5-4, snap 7-game losing skid
MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens snapped an embarrassing seven-game losing skid in a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Josh Anderson scored his 11th of the season to give Montreal (16-21-3) the win in a final frame where five goals were scored. Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia coach Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
Miami Signees Shine at All-American Bowl
Mark Fletcher, Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, and Samson Okunlola all played well.
