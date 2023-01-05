Read full article on original website
tri-statedefender.com
Faith Morris retires from the National Civil Rights Museum
“To everything, there is a season. Seasons change, everything changes, and it is time,” said Faith Morris, who has stepped away from the position of chief marketing and external affairs officer of the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM). After an announcement in early December, Morris’ last day on the...
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis hosts career program for unschooled, unemployed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent program designed to give Memphians the tools to jumpstart their careers is being hosted by the City of Memphis. The program is called ‘Opportunity R3: Rethinking, Rebuilding and Rebranding.’ It is for Memphis residents ages 16-24 who are either out of school or out of work, according to city officials.
tri-statedefender.com
Pitching a forum on juvenile crime
A Crime Commission Forum on juvenile crime is set for (Jan. 7) at New Salem Baptist Church, 2237 S. Parkway East. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission, stressed the importance of addressing the rise of crime in the juvenile populations during a press conference about the forum on Wednesday.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Sports and Event Center holds first event Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sounds of whistles and buzzers signaled life had started at the brand-new Memphis Sports and Event Center on Saturday. The $60 million dollar facility is the first part of the new Liberty Park in Midtown -- an exciting project breathing new life to the historic fairgrounds. It’s also something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground since 2005.
YAHOO!
Chase bank will open its first Memphis branch this year; more Mid-South branches to come
Chase bank will open its first Memphis branch later this year, with multiple other Memphis-area locations to come over the next few years, the company said Friday. The bank plans to open six branches over the next two years. Market Director David Howell said the company was excited to enter the market.
themoorecountynews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Memphis
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Memphis, TN-MS-AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team. Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
actionnews5.com
Chase Bank to open first Memphis location in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chase Bank is expanding into Memphis. The bank plans to open its first Memphis location in 2023 and is planning to open at least six branches in the Mid-South within the next several years. Those planned branches will be located:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
‘Beyond stressed’: Memphis rents rise, repairs still a challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your rent’s going up, you’re not alone. It’s a nationwide trend, and some studies show Memphis rents are increasing more than others. Jen Langston has spent months trying to get her landlord to fix her roof. She’s afraid a hole in it is letting in critters. “I need that closed because […]
City leaders create a free program for young people to help them further their education or create a new career path
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, leaders have brought a special program for young people to help further their education and get jobs. This is part of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration’s direct attempt to decrease crime. Leaders said the county was able to fund this...
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
baystatebanner.com
Black history, music comes to life in Memphis
MEMPHIS — First-time visitors to the Volunteer State, with its deep wellspring of musical heritage and Black history, will find flavors of both throughout Tennessee, but no place rivals Memphis for its evocation of Black musical traditions and the struggle for equal rights. From the blues bars of Beale...
Tennessee Tribune
Rep. Cohen, Mayor Strickland, Dr. Warren Endorse Justin Pearson
MEMPHIS, TN — D86 candidate Justin Pearson has scored a trifecta endorsement victory as 9th District Rep. Steve Cohen, City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Super District 9-Position 3 City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren have all endorsed his campaign to serve in the place of recently deceased and much beloved Rep. Barbara Cooper, whose 26 years servicing the district set a legendary standard for constituent concern.
localmemphis.com
Bill creating public landlord registry could protect thousands of Shelby Co. renters and prevent ‘abusive situations’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City code enforcement visited a South Memphis apartment complex after residents claimed they’ve gone months without trash pickup, leaving garbage pilled up all over the property. Code enforcement gave them a 48-hour deadline to clean up the mess. The city says they checked the property...
Bill proposed to give renters easier access to landlords
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis state representative is proposing a bill that will require property owners and landlords to publicly disclose all their properties and contact information so renters can reach them. State Representative Dwayne Thompson of Cordova says the complaints of renters in Memphis inspired him to file the bill. “I don’t want this […]
actionnews5.com
HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has ended its contract with Peppertree and pulled funding to the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing,” the City of Memphis announced Thursday. HUD will begin a funded voucher program...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Emotions sparked at forum on juvenile crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Passion and emotion collided at a community talk on juvenile crime that has been talked about for days, drawing hundreds to Orange Mound where a panel of experts was peppered with questions. The frustration was clear at the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission community forum on juvenile...
actionnews5.com
Relocation for Peppertree Apartment residents to begin next month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meetings are currently being scheduled between representatives of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and residents of Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven. These meetings are to find suitable, alternative housing for these residents, as HUD announced it will no longer be funding Peppertree, stating the...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
The Broom Closet, 552 S. Main St. Friday, January 6, 6-8 p.m. It’s 2023, baby! And for me, this year started off with less of a bang and more of a hacky cough — as in I tested positive for Covid. So here I am, writing this week’s “Five Things to Do” in bed for all you folks who can go out in the world and enjoy what life has to offer beyond Netflix and lemon-flavored cough drops. Please save your “thank you” because I’m not in the mood to return a “you’re welcome” — far too gloaty and I’m working on my humility — or a “no problem” — it’s not not a problem — or a “my pleasure” — nothing about this virus is pleasurable and yet I tire away at the keyboard for you. There’s not much I wouldn’t do for you, dear reader. You want peace of mind for the new year? I got you. You want a bit of guidance in your life? Well, I got that, too, right here in this thing to do: Twilight Tarot at the Broom Closet.
memphisparent.com
Christmas 2022: Hash Browns with Cranberry Sauce
Friday, December 23rd—In the spirit of the holidays, our outdoor cat, Tawny, left a present at the backdoor. While I’m not certain what the present was when it was alive, I do know that the remains were now solidly frozen to the doormat and to the nearby concrete slab. The current temperature here in Far East Memphis is two with a wind chill of minus 17.
