Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman joined ESPN's College Football Live on Friday afternoon. ”I feel like we learned a lot of different lessons about ourselves as individuals, ourselves as a team. As I tell the guys all the time, it had to be this way. We had to learn this way. We had to improve this way. I’m just proud of the way they finished. I’m proud of the leadership we had. At the end of the day, I felt we did a great job of finding a way to finish the season off the right way. I love these guys.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO