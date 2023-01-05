ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame DE Justin Ademilola Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Notre Dame defensive end Justin Ademilola will join his twin, Jayson, and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The graduate senior announced his future plans on Friday as Ademilola had the option to play a sixth season in college. “First and foremost, thank you God for blessing me with the opportunity...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Jim Harbaugh expects to stay at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh‘s NFL market looked to be heating up this week. The Broncos want to interview him, and Panthers owner David Tepper has already spoken with him about the position. The Colts, the team Harbaugh led to the 1995 AFC Championship Game as a quarterback, are also on the radar.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan football: 3 reasons Jim Harbaugh should stay with Wolverines

If you’re a Michigan football fan, welcome to the article you’ve probably been dying to read since the rumors have started to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for you, I’ll also be writing up a “reasons Jim Harbaugh should leave for the NFL” piece to balance things out and kind of give pros and cons of both, but honestly, if I was him, I’d probably come back to Michigan next season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces

Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Tom Izzo provides update on Malik Hall’s ankle injury, raves about versatility

Michigan State took care of business in East Lansing against Michigan on Saturday, and Tom Izzo had plenty of praise for forward Malik Hall afterwards. Hall fought through an injury to score 15 points and pull down three rebounds over 23 minutes on the court. During his postgame press conference, Izzo provided an update on the injury Hall suffered, as well as lauding his versatility on the court.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Big Ten's Postseason

The Big Ten had a rough week of bowl games. The conference sent two teams to the College Football Playoff, but Michigan and Ohio State lost their semifinal matchups on Saturday. Making matters worse, the Big Ten-bound USC and UCLA got upset in their bowl bouts. Appearing on McElroy and...
UTAH STATE
irishsportsdaily.com

Marcus Freeman Q/A on College Football Live

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman joined ESPN's College Football Live on Friday afternoon. ”I feel like we learned a lot of different lessons about ourselves as individuals, ourselves as a team. As I tell the guys all the time, it had to be this way. We had to learn this way. We had to improve this way. I’m just proud of the way they finished. I’m proud of the leadership we had. At the end of the day, I felt we did a great job of finding a way to finish the season off the right way. I love these guys.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
WolverineDigest

Expect Big Things From Incoming Transfers

Michigan's 2023 recruiting class wasn't quite as good as many thought it could or should be given U-M's incredible success on the field in 2021 and 2022. However, Jim Harbaugh has managed to bolster his roster in a major why via the transfer portal. Per 247 Sports, Michigan is currently sitting at No. 4 nationally in the transfer portal rankings with seven commitments. The Wolverines are behind only Florida State, Colorado and LSU.
MICHIGAN STATE

