Notre Dame DE Justin Ademilola Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Notre Dame defensive end Justin Ademilola will join his twin, Jayson, and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The graduate senior announced his future plans on Friday as Ademilola had the option to play a sixth season in college. “First and foremost, thank you God for blessing me with the opportunity...
Fact or Fiction: The Fisher-Petrino Marriage, Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, Michigan or Tennessee
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he analyzes whether Bobby Petrino and Jimbo Fisher can co-exist...
Assessing Michigan football's biggest 2023 NFL Draft decisions
As the dust settles on the Michigan football team's 2022 season this week, the Wolverines have a number of players who have decisions to make on their future, be it an additional season at Michigan or declaring for the NFL Draft. The deadline to declare for the draft is Jan....
Jim Harbaugh expects to stay at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh‘s NFL market looked to be heating up this week. The Broncos want to interview him, and Panthers owner David Tepper has already spoken with him about the position. The Colts, the team Harbaugh led to the 1995 AFC Championship Game as a quarterback, are also on the radar.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Michigan football: 3 reasons Jim Harbaugh should stay with Wolverines
If you’re a Michigan football fan, welcome to the article you’ve probably been dying to read since the rumors have started to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for you, I’ll also be writing up a “reasons Jim Harbaugh should leave for the NFL” piece to balance things out and kind of give pros and cons of both, but honestly, if I was him, I’d probably come back to Michigan next season.
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct.
Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces
Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Jackson State football loses FCS All-American Jacob Politte to Colorado, Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders has gotten seven players from the Jackson State football team that he believes can help Colorado become relevant again.
Tom Izzo provides update on Malik Hall’s ankle injury, raves about versatility
Michigan State took care of business in East Lansing against Michigan on Saturday, and Tom Izzo had plenty of praise for forward Malik Hall afterwards. Hall fought through an injury to score 15 points and pull down three rebounds over 23 minutes on the court. During his postgame press conference, Izzo provided an update on the injury Hall suffered, as well as lauding his versatility on the court.
Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Big Ten's Postseason
The Big Ten had a rough week of bowl games. The conference sent two teams to the College Football Playoff, but Michigan and Ohio State lost their semifinal matchups on Saturday. Making matters worse, the Big Ten-bound USC and UCLA got upset in their bowl bouts. Appearing on McElroy and...
Jim Harbaugh accused of Level I violation in notice of allegations Michigan is receiving from NCAA
The Michigan football program is receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA that includes an alleged Level I violation by coach Jim Harbaugh.
Marcus Freeman Q/A on College Football Live
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman joined ESPN's College Football Live on Friday afternoon. ”I feel like we learned a lot of different lessons about ourselves as individuals, ourselves as a team. As I tell the guys all the time, it had to be this way. We had to learn this way. We had to improve this way. I’m just proud of the way they finished. I’m proud of the leadership we had. At the end of the day, I felt we did a great job of finding a way to finish the season off the right way. I love these guys.”
Warde Manuel issues statement as Michigan football receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football on Thursday received a Notice of Allegations regarding potential recruiting violations committed by the program, with a more serious accusation that Jim Harbaugh misled investigators who were looking into those violations, according to a report in The Athletic. The Notice of Allegations includes...
Expect Big Things From Incoming Transfers
Michigan's 2023 recruiting class wasn't quite as good as many thought it could or should be given U-M's incredible success on the field in 2021 and 2022. However, Jim Harbaugh has managed to bolster his roster in a major why via the transfer portal. Per 247 Sports, Michigan is currently sitting at No. 4 nationally in the transfer portal rankings with seven commitments. The Wolverines are behind only Florida State, Colorado and LSU.
