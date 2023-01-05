Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Suspect tracked down in holiday brawl that sent man to The Villages hospital
An alleged attacker has been tracked down in a holiday brawl that sent an injured man to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Robert Anthony Della Flora Jr., 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a felony county of aggravated battery.
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest in deaths of Florida couple back in Lake County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been extradited from Georgia and returned to Lake County. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia,...
WPBF News 25
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
WESH
Repairs on Daytona Beach pier underway after storm damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs continue on the iconic Daytona Beach city pier that was badly damaged after it was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes. A large portion of the century-old pier is still closed. "We've got about $700,000 worth of work underway, and we think that's just the beginning,"...
2 injured after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police said on Saturday. Daytona Beach Police said they are investigating shooting scene on Hudson Street. Police said the two victims have non-life threatening injuries. They ask people to avoid the area. Check back with...
villages-news.com
Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant
A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant. Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
2 injured in Port Orange shooting, sheriff's office says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened Saturday night in Port Orange. Two people were injured after the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Downing Drive. The investigation is ongoing. WESH 2 will bring updates as we learn more information.
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
villages-news.com
Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle
A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach hookah bars forced to close earlier because of crime concerns
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has set new rules for how late hookah bars can stay open. Some argue it will help cut out crime, but business owners say they might have to close completely. The businesses will have to close at midnight, or 2 a.m....
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
buffalonynews.net
Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida
ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Geosam Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for Geosam to protect, preserve and restore approximately 2,500 acres of wetlands and uplands, improving water quality, stormwater retention and providing critical habitat to native and migratory wildlife species. Preservation and enhancement of this property will, in part, offset unavoidable environmental impacts from new development of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach, Florida MSA.
Temperatures drop overnight into the weekend, warming back up on Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Tom Terry said we will have some 30s in Marion County Friday night, and some patchy frost is possible there. Otherwise, it will be a chilly 40s for most of Central Florida and a nice warm-up into the mid/upper 70s by Sunday. Our average is...
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
