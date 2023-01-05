ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Repairs on Daytona Beach pier underway after storm damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs continue on the iconic Daytona Beach city pier that was badly damaged after it was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes. A large portion of the century-old pier is still closed. "We've got about $700,000 worth of work underway, and we think that's just the beginning,"...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

2 injured in Port Orange shooting, sheriff's office says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened Saturday night in Port Orange. Two people were injured after the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Downing Drive. The investigation is ongoing. WESH 2 will bring updates as we learn more information.
PORT ORANGE, FL
villages-news.com

Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle

A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
OCALA, FL
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
buffalonynews.net

Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Geosam Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for Geosam to protect, preserve and restore approximately 2,500 acres of wetlands and uplands, improving water quality, stormwater retention and providing critical habitat to native and migratory wildlife species. Preservation and enhancement of this property will, in part, offset unavoidable environmental impacts from new development of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach, Florida MSA.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL

