Memphis, TN

WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Athletic Ministries flooded with 59,000 gallons of water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Athletic Ministries closed its “Grizzlies Center” after a frozen pipe burst over the holidays, flooding 90 percent of the complex with an estimated 59,000 gallons of water. MAM is a critical program that serves 2,000 young people daily across Memphis with character-building after-school activities. The Memphis faith-based, non-profit organization is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman in critical condition after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven. According to MPD, at 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 800 Block of East Raines Road. Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Reports suggest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphisparent.com

Christmas 2022: Hash Browns with Cranberry Sauce

Friday, December 23rd—In the spirit of the holidays, our outdoor cat, Tawny, left a present at the backdoor. While I’m not certain what the present was when it was alive, I do know that the remains were now solidly frozen to the doormat and to the nearby concrete slab. The current temperature here in Far East Memphis is two with a wind chill of minus 17.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mold temporarily shuts down elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter break is over, but class is still out for students at one Memphis-area elementary school. FOX13′s reporter Lakiya Scott learned that Freedom Prep Westwood Elementary is temporarily closed due to positive tests for mold. According to a school spokesperson, environmental consultants inspected the building...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team.  Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Relocation for Peppertree Apartment residents to begin next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meetings are currently being scheduled between representatives of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and residents of Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven. These meetings are to find suitable, alternative housing for these residents, as HUD announced it will no longer be funding Peppertree, stating the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Beyond stressed’: Memphis rents rise, repairs still a challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your rent’s going up, you’re not alone. It’s a nationwide trend, and some studies show Memphis rents are increasing more than others. Jen Langston has spent months trying to get her landlord to fix her roof. She’s afraid a hole in it is letting in critters. “I need that closed because […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County. Reports say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Watch thief walk out of store with large lottery display

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a large display case of scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in northeast Memphis Thursday night. The theft happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy USA in the 5800 block of Summer Avenue. In the store’s surveillance video, you can see […]
MEMPHIS, TN

