Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
Memphis Athletic Ministries flooded with 59,000 gallons of water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Athletic Ministries closed its “Grizzlies Center” after a frozen pipe burst over the holidays, flooding 90 percent of the complex with an estimated 59,000 gallons of water. MAM is a critical program that serves 2,000 young people daily across Memphis with character-building after-school activities. The Memphis faith-based, non-profit organization is […]
Kait 8
Southaven renters move into new home with church’s help after pregnant tenant falls through apartment floor
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - To whom much is given, much is required. After being evicted from their apartment last week, an apartment they said was riddled with mold and plumbing problems, Justin and Ashley Thomas now have a new house to call home. It was Southaven church members who offered a true blessing.
Woman in critical condition after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven. According to MPD, at 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 800 Block of East Raines Road. Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Reports suggest […]
memphisparent.com
Christmas 2022: Hash Browns with Cranberry Sauce
Friday, December 23rd—In the spirit of the holidays, our outdoor cat, Tawny, left a present at the backdoor. While I’m not certain what the present was when it was alive, I do know that the remains were now solidly frozen to the doormat and to the nearby concrete slab. The current temperature here in Far East Memphis is two with a wind chill of minus 17.
Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
Mold temporarily shuts down elementary school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter break is over, but class is still out for students at one Memphis-area elementary school. FOX13′s reporter Lakiya Scott learned that Freedom Prep Westwood Elementary is temporarily closed due to positive tests for mold. According to a school spokesperson, environmental consultants inspected the building...
WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team. Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
Emotions sparked at forum on juvenile crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Passion and emotion collided at a community talk on juvenile crime that has been talked about for days, drawing hundreds to Orange Mound where a panel of experts was peppered with questions. The frustration was clear at the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission community forum on juvenile...
actionnews5.com
Relocation for Peppertree Apartment residents to begin next month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meetings are currently being scheduled between representatives of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and residents of Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven. These meetings are to find suitable, alternative housing for these residents, as HUD announced it will no longer be funding Peppertree, stating the...
‘Beyond stressed’: Memphis rents rise, repairs still a challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your rent’s going up, you’re not alone. It’s a nationwide trend, and some studies show Memphis rents are increasing more than others. Jen Langston has spent months trying to get her landlord to fix her roof. She’s afraid a hole in it is letting in critters. “I need that closed because […]
Collins Yard opens on weekends for debris/clutter drop-off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to fight blight across the area, the City of Memphis is opening Collins Yard on weekends for people who want to get rid of clutter and debris from their homes or neighborhoods. Beginning Jan. 13, 2023, the Collins Yard Convenience Center, located at...
Mother and child caught between BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur negotiations battle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues leaving many to turn to other options. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline. Blue Cross Blue Shield is offering some extensions but on a case-by-case basis.
Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County. Reports say there […]
Four people injured in morning accident on Perkins Road near I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition and two others are in non-critical condition after a morning accident that happened on the I-240 overpass at Perkins Friday, Jan. 6 at 5:07 a.m. Perkins Road is closed in both directions over I-240 as MPD works to investigate and...
Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and...
Watch thief walk out of store with large lottery display
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a large display case of scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in northeast Memphis Thursday night. The theft happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy USA in the 5800 block of Summer Avenue. In the store’s surveillance video, you can see […]
