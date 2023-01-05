ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sand Hills Express

More powerful storms to hit California, West this weekend

California is bracing for a new round of powerful storms this weekend on the heels of a violent system that claimed six lives this past week and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The system left waterlogged roads in Southern California and collapsed piers in Northern California, damaging homes and businesses statewide.
ktbb.com

More than 33,000 without power as storm slams into California

(LOS ANGELES) -- With more than 15 million people across California under flood alerts, heavy rain will return to the state on Saturday after an overnight pause. Over 33,000 customers across California are without power as the state continues to be walloped by an ongoing atmospheric river. The state's coastal cities of Aptos and Capitola continue to deal with significant impacts from multiple rounds of rain and coastal flooding. Coastal roads have been partially washed away with many businesses and homes flooded.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues

Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Malek Sherif

California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding

FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
californiapublic.com

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
LANCASTER, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

California Destinations for Your Bucket List in 2023

Does your 2023 bucket list involve traveling more? California has a lot more to offer than you think. In case you think you explored enough of the west, there are still a few lesser frequented venues nestled in the Golden State. Some California Destinations You Might Want to Visit:. Redwood...
Outsider.com

West Coast Could Face Near-Hurricane-Force Winds During Bomb Cyclone

Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country. AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast

Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists.  Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document.   “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”  
mynspr.org

Flooding at encampments | North State power outages | Newsom takes oath of office

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Jan. 6. Unhoused residents call for more aid to protect campgrounds. Unhoused residents in Chico used a slight break in the rain Wednesday afternoon to try to fortify their encampments from flooding. The city of Chico’s public works department provides sand to the public to help provide a barrier from flooding, but anyone who needs sandbags must purchase their own and fill them up themselves. This makes getting sandbags for flood protection a challenge for many unhoused residents.
