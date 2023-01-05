Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
More powerful storms to hit California, West this weekend
California is bracing for a new round of powerful storms this weekend on the heels of a violent system that claimed six lives this past week and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The system left waterlogged roads in Southern California and collapsed piers in Northern California, damaging homes and businesses statewide.
ktbb.com
More than 33,000 without power as storm slams into California
(LOS ANGELES) -- With more than 15 million people across California under flood alerts, heavy rain will return to the state on Saturday after an overnight pause. Over 33,000 customers across California are without power as the state continues to be walloped by an ongoing atmospheric river. The state's coastal cities of Aptos and Capitola continue to deal with significant impacts from multiple rounds of rain and coastal flooding. Coastal roads have been partially washed away with many businesses and homes flooded.
Parade of storms will pound California through next week following deadly bomb cyclone
The deadly bomb cyclone that produced flooding rain, debris flows, damaging winds and massive waves in California this week has dissipated off the West Coast, but a series of additional atmospheric river storms will continue to pound the Golden State from this weekend through next week.
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
More extreme weather on tap for California as series of atmospheric river events arrive
California has been battered by heavy snow, damaging winds and flooding this week -- and now another round of storms is set to hit the West Coast this weekend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues
Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding
FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
californiapublic.com
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
sfstandard.com
spectrumnews1.com
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
L.A. Weekly
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
West Coast Could Face Near-Hurricane-Force Winds During Bomb Cyclone
Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country. AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.
California Bomb Cyclone Photos Show Scale of Storm as Flooding Hits State
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the latest storm to batter the west coast has brought severe flooding and the threat of falling debris.
mynspr.org
Flooding at encampments | North State power outages | Newsom takes oath of office
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Jan. 6. Unhoused residents call for more aid to protect campgrounds. Unhoused residents in Chico used a slight break in the rain Wednesday afternoon to try to fortify their encampments from flooding. The city of Chico’s public works department provides sand to the public to help provide a barrier from flooding, but anyone who needs sandbags must purchase their own and fill them up themselves. This makes getting sandbags for flood protection a challenge for many unhoused residents.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Atmospheric River Expected to Trigger ‘Bomb Cyclone’ in California
After California saw a massive flood system that killed at least one person, the state is now preparing for another weather event. Over the last week, the state saw extreme flooding, power outages, landslides, and evacuations. Now, meteorologists are calling for another atmospheric river event. This is described as a long band of moisture drawn in from the tropics.
