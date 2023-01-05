Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country. AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO