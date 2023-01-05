Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Law Enforcement Request Assistance to Find Missing Aitkin Woman
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing Aitkin woman. According to the press release from the Minnesota BCA, 55-year-old Anne Wyatt was last seen on January 2, 2023. She has not been in contact with friends or family since she has disappeared. Officials do not know her location or direction of travel. What she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is not known either. Wyatt does not have her cellphone on her.
lptv.org
Lakeland Currents: Northern Waters Land Trust
Join Lakeland Currents host Ray Gildow as he welcomes guests, Director of Development Elizabeth Mboutchom and Chairman Bob Karls with Northern Waters Land Trust in Walker, Minnesota. They tell viewers more about what the organization does and what we can expect to see going forward.
lptv.org
Itasca Co. HRA to Build Houses That Maintain “Permanent Affordability”
Families in Grand Rapids who are struggling to purchase a home may find a chance to do so in the near future and earn the title of “homeowner.”. The Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) recently obtained a grant from Minnesota Housing for the construction of eight new, affordable single-family units in Grand Rapids.
lptv.org
DNR Starts Contingency Water Pumping at Canisteo Mine Pit
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has started contingency pumping at the Canisteo Legacy Mine Pit near Bovey to keep water levels below 1,318 feet for the protection of local community infrastructure. The pumping will cause Canisteo water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the...
Comments / 0