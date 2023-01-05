MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Walker scored 22 points and combined with Sam Griesel for nine points in overtime to lift Nebraska to an 81-79 win over Minnesota on Saturday. Walker scored his five points in the first 31/2 minutes of overtime to keep the Cornhuskers on top. After Minnesota's Jamison Battle tied the game at 74 with a 3-pointer at the 1:17 mark, Juwan Gary broke the tie with a put back of a Walker miss. Griesel then hit four-free throws after a Golden Gopher turnover and a miss for an 80-74 lead with less than 10 seconds to play.

