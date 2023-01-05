ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Repairs on Daytona Beach pier underway after storm damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs continue on the iconic Daytona Beach city pier that was badly damaged after it was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes. A large portion of the century-old pier is still closed. "We've got about $700,000 worth of work underway, and we think that's just the beginning,"...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

2 injured in Port Orange shooting, sheriff's office says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened Saturday night in Port Orange. Two people were injured after the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Downing Drive. The investigation is ongoing. WESH 2 will bring updates as we learn more information.
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
palmcoastobserver.com

Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car

Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman found dead near Orange County apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Developer plans big pivot for property near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Volusia County corrections director fired

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials have fired embattled Corrections Director Mark Flowers. Flowers received the notice of dismissal effective on Friday. County officials say they had been investigating Flowers for seven months following allegations he created a hostile workplace and violated the rights of inmates. His attorney...
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL

