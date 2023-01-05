Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
WESH
Repairs on Daytona Beach pier underway after storm damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs continue on the iconic Daytona Beach city pier that was badly damaged after it was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes. A large portion of the century-old pier is still closed. "We've got about $700,000 worth of work underway, and we think that's just the beginning,"...
Arrest made in Osceola County beating death, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man is behind in Seminole County after being arrested for manslaughter. Bryant Scott Demelo, 34, was arrested in Seminole County for an active warrant and is waiting to be extradited back to Osceola County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
2 injured in Port Orange shooting, sheriff's office says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened Saturday night in Port Orange. Two people were injured after the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Downing Drive. The investigation is ongoing. WESH 2 will bring updates as we learn more information.
WPBF News 25
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
WESH
Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest in deaths of Florida couple back in Lake County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been extradited from Georgia and returned to Lake County. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia,...
Man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested after deputies said he killed his pregnant girlfriend. Orange County deputies have charged Pierre Floriant, 41, with the murder of Joanna Gomes-Simo, 29 and the death of her unborn child. Officials said the death happened around 9 a.m. Thursday...
WESH
Orlando police: Man was robbed, killed for 'meaningless item' while leaving work
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video of Orlando police arresting Nicholas Anderson, he seems vaguely interested in his upcoming trip to the Orange County Jail. The 18-year-old is accused of killing a man, shooting him for nothing more than the meager possessions the victim was carrying in a bag.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
WESH
Developer plans big pivot for property near UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review...
Area just outside of Orlando named lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S.
WESH
Volusia County corrections director fired
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials have fired embattled Corrections Director Mark Flowers. Flowers received the notice of dismissal effective on Friday. County officials say they had been investigating Flowers for seven months following allegations he created a hostile workplace and violated the rights of inmates. His attorney...
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
Seminole County firefighters put out car fire on I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters extinguished a car fire in Altamonte Springs on Thursday. Fire crews responded to the fire on Interstate 4 near mile marker 91 around 5 p.m. The Seminole County Fire Department said it was a “quick stop,” and there were no injuries....
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck in face by stray bullet at Florida home during New Year's Eve gathering
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly struck a woman in the face with a bullet in a Florida subdivision on New Year's Eve. Officers said they received information that a woman was struck on the face by an unknown metal object while attending a New Year's Eve party in the Crystal Ridge Subdivision in Lake Mary.
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
