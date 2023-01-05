Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area/Northern Shasta County, Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, and Mountains of Western Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 130 PM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 16.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon to 11.6 feet late this evening. It will rise above flood stage again tomorrow morning to 16.6 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again late Tuesday morning to 9.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then rise again but remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 12/29/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils may allow for trees to topple more easily with gusts of this magnitude.
