Effective: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WIND ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Highest wind gusts will be on exposed ridge tops. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO