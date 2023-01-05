Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WIND ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Highest wind gusts will be on exposed ridge tops. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WIND ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Highest wind gusts will be on coastal headlands. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Trinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
