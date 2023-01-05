Read full article on original website
Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”
Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably […] The post Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Khloé Kardashian's Sizzling Instagram Post
New year, same Scott Disick! To kick off 2023, Khloé Kardashian uploaded a few stunning photos from her Sorbet magazine cover interview, prompting Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy to heap on the compliments."Your [sic] such a lady," the father-of-three commented on the post, which showed the reality star with a new bronze hairstyle that included fresh bangs.Disick's praise towards the Good American designer, 38, is nothing new, though ever since his ex began dating Travis Barker, he hasn't spent as much time with the Kardashian crew.As OK! previously reported, there's still quite a bit of "tension" between the men, spurring Kourtney...
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Takes Private Jet to Toronto with Tristan After Death of His Mom
Tristan Thompson's mom has died suddenly ... and Khloe Kardashian is right by his side, offering comfort and support as he navigates a challenging time in his life. Khloe and Tristan were spotted Thursday touching down in Toronto together in a private jet. TMZ broke the story ... just hours before they landed, Tristan's mom, Andrea, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering a heart attack at home.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Elle
Khloé Kardashian Low-Key Revealed Her Baby Son's Face For The First Time
Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby son (who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson) back in Summer 2022, and immediately pulled a Kylie Jenner. Meaning she didn't reveal his name or show photos of his face. Until now! Kinda!. Khloé dropped several photos of herself and her kids ahead...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Khloe Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son after criticism
Khloe Kardashian has given fans a rare glimpse at her four-month-old son in a family Christmas photo.The Good American founder posted a glamorous photograph of her and her daughter True, four, wearing matching red dresses, with her baby son in one arm.It comes after Khloe and younger sister Kylie Jenner faced criticism for keeping their infant sons’ faces mostly hidden from the public eye, while not doing so with their daughters.Khloe’s Christmas picture, taken in front of a large silver Christmas tree, did not include Tristan Thompson, her former partner and the father of her children.She donned a strapless...
Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse
An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares Her First Holiday Photos With Both Her Daughter and Son
The Kardashians never disappoint when it comes to Christmas photos, and Khloé Kardashian is no exception. The reality star took to Instagram to share photos with her daughter, True Thompson and her son, whose name is yet to be revealed. “Merry Christmas,” she captioned the set of photos in...
Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson Ring In The New Year Together — See Cute Pics!
Khloé Kardashian was in good company when she ran in the new year with her daughter, True Thompson, and her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq. In new photos, the reality star, 38, posted some cute photos of the gang, writing, "Happy and Blessed 2023."Kim Kardashian even looked like she made an appearance in one of the shots. Khadijah, who shares son Christian and daughters Celine and Kapri with husband Bobby McCray, also posted some of the same photos, writing, "Here we go 2023."Of course, people loved seeing the crew back together. One person wrote, "Awwww that looks perfect,"...
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’
Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
