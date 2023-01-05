Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WIND ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Highest wind gusts will be on mountain ridge tops. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area/Northern Shasta County, Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, and Mountains of Western Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 130 PM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 16.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon to 11.6 feet late this evening. It will rise above flood stage again tomorrow morning to 16.6 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again late Tuesday morning to 9.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then rise again but remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 12/29/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area/Northern Shasta County, Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, and Mountains of Western Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
