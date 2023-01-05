Effective: 2023-01-08 01:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 130 PM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 16.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon to 11.6 feet late this evening. It will rise above flood stage again tomorrow morning to 16.6 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again late Tuesday morning to 9.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then rise again but remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 12/29/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

