San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you

OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
San Francisco Examiner

How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very

To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area residents forced to deal with flood-related car repairs

SAN MATEO -- The week of intense storms that drenched Northern California and flooded neighborhoods across the Bay Area has some residents facing some daunting repairs for their vehicles.Cars were often submerged in floodwaters, sometimes from overflowing creeks, like on Arroyo Court in San Mateo, where William Winfield lives."One of my neighbors was parked down there. She had an older car. By the time she got there, the flooding was so intense it messed up her electrical system. Her insurance company ended up totaling the car," he said.His car was parked on the street that flooded as well, but his...
SAN MATEO, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near San Jose

Get the adrenaline pumping as kids fly down a snow-covered slope and enjoy exhilarating rides at the best snow tubing destinations near San Jose!. Playing in the snow is fun for the whole family. And one of the kid’s favorite things to do during winter is snow tubing! There’s just something magical about riding down a snow-covered hill on a tube, heading back up to the top on a magic carpet lift, and doing it all over again. Now that winter is here, start finding the best spots for snow tubing near San Jose and plan a family weekend getaway with the kids for some snowy adventure!
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach

PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
PACIFICA, CA

