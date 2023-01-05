Read full article on original website
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Timeline: Flood Watch until Tuesday as Bay Area faces several more storms
As recovery continues from several powerful storms, more rain and wind are on the way through Tuesday, causing flooding concerns. Here's when the heaviest rain will fall.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you
OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
Timeline: 'Parade of storms' lined up for Bay Area as bomb cyclone recovery continues
As recovery continues from several powerful storms, more rain is on the way and the two periods of highest concern through next Tuesday will be Late Saturday/Early Sunday and Monday morning.
How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very
To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangers
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a dangerous atmospheric river moves over the San Francisco Bay Area, ABC7 News has reported widespread storm damage. The following is a map showing the locations where a Level 5 storm, as measured by the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, has caused power outages, landslide danger, and tree damage.
Bay Area residents forced to deal with flood-related car repairs
SAN MATEO -- The week of intense storms that drenched Northern California and flooded neighborhoods across the Bay Area has some residents facing some daunting repairs for their vehicles.Cars were often submerged in floodwaters, sometimes from overflowing creeks, like on Arroyo Court in San Mateo, where William Winfield lives."One of my neighbors was parked down there. She had an older car. By the time she got there, the flooding was so intense it messed up her electrical system. Her insurance company ended up totaling the car," he said.His car was parked on the street that flooded as well, but his...
If you haven’t walked SF's Golden Gate Bridge, you should. Here's why.
Zip across by car, and you get only a fraction of the experience.
Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near San Jose
Get the adrenaline pumping as kids fly down a snow-covered slope and enjoy exhilarating rides at the best snow tubing destinations near San Jose!. Playing in the snow is fun for the whole family. And one of the kid’s favorite things to do during winter is snow tubing! There’s just something magical about riding down a snow-covered hill on a tube, heading back up to the top on a magic carpet lift, and doing it all over again. Now that winter is here, start finding the best spots for snow tubing near San Jose and plan a family weekend getaway with the kids for some snowy adventure!
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
VIDEO: Transformers explode in San Rafael as residents lose power in area
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Transformers exploded Wednesday night in San Rafael, video obtained by KRON4 shows. The incident happened in the area of Canal Street and Novato Street. The video (above) shows the explosions lasted at least 30 seconds. The San Rafael Police Department issued a shelter-in-place for residents in that area around 6:04 […]
