ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning

By MIKE COOK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PitlL_0k41Y5CC00
1 of 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts, but left the game late in the third period.

Minnesota coach Dean Evason said he didn’t know if Gustavsson exited due to illness or injury, only that the goalie left the ice and vomited violently.

“Obviously, they’re evaluating him,” Evason said.

Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who lost for the first time in five games and just the fourth time in 15.

Brian Elliott made 28 saves for Tampa Bay, one night after stopping 25 shots in a 4-1 win at Chicago. Andrei Vasilevskiy sat out with an illness.

This stretch is probably the most confident Minnesota has looked all season.

“We go into games with the expectation of playing our style, which is hard to play against,” forward Matt Boldy said. “I think if you ask the teams that come here that we play against, it’s pretty blatant how we play. It’s hard. It’s skilled. When we’re putting pucks into the net along with it, it’s hard to play with us.”

Kaprizov and Addison scored 2:18 apart in the second period for a 3-0 lead.

Kaprizov redirected a shot from Boldy into the Tampa Bay net during a power play. Then, with Boldy screening Elliott, a rising slap shot from Addison found the back of the net.

His team-best 21st goal also increased Kaprizov’s home point streak to 14 games, tying the franchise record set by Marian Gaborik during the 2007-08 season. Kaprizov added an empty-net goal.

Addison had two assists to become the first rookie defenseman in Wild history with multiple three-point games. His other one was Oct. 17.

“We had a good start to the second period, lot of zone time, lot of good looks, but that power play and they score two minutes later,” Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said. “It’s tough climbing back down 3-0.”

Point converted a pass from Brandon Hagel for his 12th goal in 13 games to get the Lightning within 3-1, but Steel redirected Jared Spurgeon’s slap shot for a 4-1 lead after two periods.

“Couple of their goals they got some breaks. Obviously that first one, and the fourth one was a tap. Stuff went their way tonight,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

Point’s 16 goals since Nov. 25 trail only Alex Ovechkin (18), Connor McDavid (17) and Tage Thompson (17) during that span.

Eriksson Ek got the lone goal of an evenly played first period, when his centering attempt deflected off the skate of Nick Perbix and trickled across the line.

“All lines are rolling. We have four lines that are contributing and six D, two goalies, and everybody who’s in the lineup is always bringing something. So, yeah, it’s a good thing to have going right now,” Spurgeon said.

POWER PLAY RARITY

The power-play goal by Kaprizov marked the second straight game the Lightning have yielded one after allowing just one in 27 chances over their previous 11 games.

Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello also nearly scored with the man advantage, but his shot hit the post and crossbar.

Lightning: Finish a three-game road trip Friday at Winnipeg.

Wild: Play at Buffalo on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lucic, Coleman score early as Flames beat Islanders 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Milan Lucic and Blake Coleman scored 89 seconds apart early in the first period and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday night. Nikita Zadorov and Nazem Kadri also scored to help Calgary win for the third time in four games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots as the Flames inched ahead of Edmonton by a point into the West’s first wild-card spot. “Points are huge for us especially because of where we are in the standings,” Lucic said. “Two months ago we were just hoping to win the game instead of going out there in the third and playing to win. That’s what good teams do when they have leads going into the third period. They press and play to win and that’s something we need to keep getting better at.” Zach Parise scored for the Islanders, who were without star center Mathew Barzal (lower body injury). Semyon Varlamov, making his first start since a groin injury at Vegas on Dec. 17, finished with 17 saves as New York lost for the third time in four games on its western trip.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Blues take on the Wild in Central Division action

St. Louis Blues (19-18-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-13-3, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -191, Blues +160; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues. Minnesota has a 22-13-3 record overall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games

WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -280, Ducks +227; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Columbus visits Washington after Marchenko’s hat trick

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-24-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (22-14-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -329, Blue Jackets +261; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Washington Capitals after Kirill Marchenko’s hat trick against the Carolina Hurricanes in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -219, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Philadelphia Flyers after John Tavares’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Player Development Changes Having a Big Impact

The Montreal Canadiens are in a new era with a complete changeover in their management team. With the hiring of executive vice president Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, team owner Geoff Molson signaled to the fan base that he is taking the franchise into the 21st century.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy