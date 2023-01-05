ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: NFL moving towards decision about Bills-Bengals game

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152H7I_0k41Y4JT00

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is moving towards a decision about how to handle the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended on Monday night.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported late on Wednesday night that momentum is pointing towards the game not being resumed. In that scenario, the NFL would seed for the AFC based on winning percentage after Week 18.

This outcome would unfortunately hurt both the Bills and Bengals, while having the chance to benefit the Chiefs.

Cincinnati had a chance to play their way into the No. 1 seed in the AFC with consecutive wins to finish the season, which would have made them 13-4. The Chiefs are 13-3 and play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The Bengals could have earned the No. 1 seed in the case of a KC loss to the Raiders. Without the chance to beat the Bills, Cincinnati cannot earn the wins necessary to tie the Chiefs, where the Bengals hold a head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Bills are also hurt because they too could have earned the top spot without needing a KC loss. The Bills have the same amount of losses as KC (3) and beat them head-to-head.

If the Bills and Bengals played, the Chiefs would have been at risk of losing the top seed. Now, if the Chiefs beat the Raiders, they will clinch the top spot.

Maybe KC will be upset by the Raiders, allowing the Bills a chance to surpass them for seeding. But the Bengals won’t have a chance to surpass the Chiefs, who have two more wins.

This outcome also gives the Bengals the AFC North. Had Cincinnati lost to Buffalo, then the Week 18 game between Cincinnati and Baltimore would have been for the division. Now it won’t be.

The NFL has a week off before the Super Bowl. My suggestion is they resume the game in Week 19 and then push everything but the Super Bowl back a week .

The post Report: NFL moving towards decision about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 3

Smitty D
3d ago

this is crazy both teams have lost a lot in this game they should be able to continue the game one day this week to play for the spot this is not fair to either team this would be a lot of respect for everyone who has been showing respect for the player I do think the game should continue on one day this week you can find time to play one game this week with the Buffalo bills and since they Bengals

Reply
2
Smitty D
3d ago

this is not fair to the Buffalo bills it is not fair to the Cincinnati Bengals both teams that worked so hard that's played hard every week weekend and week out to find their spot for the super bowl to the playoffs both teams deserve this for you to take this away from these teams you ain't no count that is very disrespectful to both teams you can find a way for both teams to play a game just finished that game they started this is unfair to both teams

Reply
2
Smitty D
3d ago

Buffalo bills and the Cincinnati Bengals need to resume this game to finish it these teams deserve that chance both teams have been through a devastated a few days both teams was devastated on the fields everybody who attended that game was devastated everybody watching the home was also this is a very sad moment but do not take this away from these things they work too hard for this for you to take it away I do believe if you take this away from these two hard-working teams to deserve this they NFL should be boycotted and you shall be replaced and fired immediately and never be allowed to work in NFL again this is the lowest thing you can do to these players everything they've been through are you going to take that privilege away from them you are no count good for nothing person if you do this respect the fans respect the players

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen sends great message to Tee Higgins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a message for Tee Higgins over the part he played in Monday night’s frightening incident involving Damar Hamlin. Higgins was turning upfield after making a catch in Monday’s game when he was tackled by Hamlin on a typical football player. Hamlin got up and then collapsed after that tackle,... The post Josh Allen sends great message to Tee Higgins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired

Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

Bengals mad at NFL over rule change

The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Why Bengals Are 'Livid' With NFL This Weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly very unhappy with the NFL right now. Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Zac Taylor and the Bengals organization are "livid" about the league's new playoff scenario's after this week's cancellation, saying they believe decision penalizes their team and rewards the division rival Ravens. According to Schefter:
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter rules out 1 outcome between Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury is rumored to be on the hot seat heading into the offseason, but there is one thing we should not expect the Arizona Cardinals coach to do — voluntarily give up his job. A report last month claimed there is a chance Kingsbury could step down as head coach of the Cardinals after... The post Reporter rules out 1 outcome between Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery

The news surrounding Damar Hamlin has been overwhelming positive over the past few days, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back took another huge step in his recovery on Friday morning. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight on Thursday, according to the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Hamlin has spoken to multiple teammates... The post Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season

For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready... The post Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KENTUCKY STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
191K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy