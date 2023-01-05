For what feels like the 10th time this season, the Kings played the Lakers tonight for another opportunity to burst some eardrums in Golden 1 Center. If there's one thing that will always be true about Sacramento, it's that this city will show out for the collective cause of destroying the Los Angeles Lakers. The best way to fully understand the depth of hatred of the Lakers that fills the soul of every true Kings fan is to read Will's preview piece for tonight's game. He took the raging hate I feel in my heart and put it all to words perfectly. The only outcome to keep myself from perishing in the flames of my own hatred would be a Kings victory tonight. So, for the sake of my life, let's see how they did:

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO