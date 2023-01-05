ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says The Dallas Mavericks Aren't A Good Team, They Just Have Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are having a very topsy-turvy season. The loss of Jalen Brunson has hurt the team far more than Mark Cuban or Nico Harrison anticipated, but the greatness of Luka Doncic is keeping them competitive in the Western Conference. They made the most of an easy schedule to get a 7-game win streak going to secure their place as a top 4 team in the West, but it all just came crashing down.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"

LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NBA Coach Jeff Van Gundy Takes A Huge Shot At The Miami Heat

Despite being just a single game over .500, most fans are willing to give the Miami Heat the benefit of the doubt. With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and a core that made the Finals a few years ago, common sense says they have a chance to get back there if they stay healthy.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Lakers 136, Kings 134: Home Court Humiliation

For what feels like the 10th time this season, the Kings played the Lakers tonight for another opportunity to burst some eardrums in Golden 1 Center. If there's one thing that will always be true about Sacramento, it's that this city will show out for the collective cause of destroying the Los Angeles Lakers. The best way to fully understand the depth of hatred of the Lakers that fills the soul of every true Kings fan is to read Will's preview piece for tonight's game. He took the raging hate I feel in my heart and put it all to words perfectly. The only outcome to keep myself from perishing in the flames of my own hatred would be a Kings victory tonight. So, for the sake of my life, let's see how they did:
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Knicks get 1st win in Canada since '15, beat Raptors 112-108

TORONTO (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out and the New York Knicks won their fourth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 112-108 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes had 16...
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

