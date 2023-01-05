ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

The Los Angeles Lakers could be bringing in a player who is an old chap of head coach Darvin Ham. Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday that the Lakers had ex-Atlanta Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey in for a workout this week. Peek says both Ham and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka were in the gym... The post Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday

The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says The Dallas Mavericks Aren't A Good Team, They Just Have Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are having a very topsy-turvy season. The loss of Jalen Brunson has hurt the team far more than Mark Cuban or Nico Harrison anticipated, but the greatness of Luka Doncic is keeping them competitive in the Western Conference. They made the most of an easy schedule to get a 7-game win streak going to secure their place as a top 4 team in the West, but it all just came crashing down.
ClutchPoints

Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Larry Brown Sports

Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader

One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
