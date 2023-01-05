ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Edgebrook diner near Central & Devon avenues for sale; coffee shop a local favorite for decades, as current owner hopes tradition continues

The owner of the Edgebrook Coffee Shop, 6322 N. Central Ave., is looking to sell the longtime diner by September. “It has been 10 years for me, and it is time to pass on the baton to a talented, hard-working cook. The diner is at its 10-year peak, with business being a solid 30 percent better than pre-pandemic,” owner Chris Burrell posted on Facebook on Jan. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
20 Best Things to Do in Des Plaines, IL

If you haven’t been to the beautiful city of Des Plaines, you should make it your next travel destination. It’s conveniently located northwest of Chicago and north of O’Hare International Airport. Belonging to Cook County, Illinois, Des Plaines is included in the Chicago metropolitan area or Chicagoland.
DES PLAINES, IL
Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
LOMBARD, IL
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
CHICAGO, IL
Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round

Chicagoland Speedway will host a first of its kind event in 2023. The SuperMotocross League announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship both conclude. SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff...
JOLIET, IL
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure

A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
WILL COUNTY, IL
Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL

