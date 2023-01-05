Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses. The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge...
nadignewspapers.com
Edgebrook diner near Central & Devon avenues for sale; coffee shop a local favorite for decades, as current owner hopes tradition continues
The owner of the Edgebrook Coffee Shop, 6322 N. Central Ave., is looking to sell the longtime diner by September. “It has been 10 years for me, and it is time to pass on the baton to a talented, hard-working cook. The diner is at its 10-year peak, with business being a solid 30 percent better than pre-pandemic,” owner Chris Burrell posted on Facebook on Jan. 4.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
Former ABC7 employees help save lives with American Red Cross after retirement
Two former ABC7 employees share how they are using their spare time to help save lives.
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Des Plaines, IL
If you haven’t been to the beautiful city of Des Plaines, you should make it your next travel destination. It’s conveniently located northwest of Chicago and north of O’Hare International Airport. Belonging to Cook County, Illinois, Des Plaines is included in the Chicago metropolitan area or Chicagoland.
Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
Scott Harris Hospitality Continues Naperville Expansion with New BBQ Restaurant
The group is also opening a third Davanti Enoteca across the street
WGNtv.com
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023
With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
Davanti Enoteca Replacing Pizzeria Neo in Naperville
The company's third location is expected to open in Spring 2023
wjol.com
Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round
Chicagoland Speedway will host a first of its kind event in 2023. The SuperMotocross League announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship both conclude. SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff...
Missing woman last seen on home surveillance found safe
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe. She was last seen on home surveillance video first leaving her Chicago home, then in suburban Burbank before vanishing.
'Walking Man' to be interred in Chicago cemetery, rather than mass burial for indigents
Joseph Kromelis, the well-known “Walking Man” of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month.
wjol.com
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
nomadlawyer.org
The Rockefeller Chapel : One Of The Most Popular Places You Must Visit In Chicago
Tourist Attractions: The Rockefeller Chapel, one of the most popular places to visit in Chicago. The Rockefeller Chapel, in Chicago, is the ceremonial and spiritual center of the University of Chicago. It was John D. Rockefeller’s last gift to the University; also his most remarkable gift. A Gothic Revival...
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
cwbchicago.com
Men robbed, carjacked, kidnapped man on Rivers Casino parking lot, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two men allegedly robbed, carjacked, and kidnapped a man from the Rivers Casino parking lot in suburban Des Plaines this week, and prosecutors said casino security drove by as the robbery was in progress. Kadeem Burton, 32, and Curtis Rollins, 31, were held without bail by Judge...
Comments / 0