Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov't
Officials say a key political ally of Pakistan's former prime minister has won a confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly to remain in his position as the top elected official
Peru protesters mourn their dead as clashes continue
Demonstrators in Peru blocked roads and held mass funerals on Wednesday for those killed in violent anti-government protests that have gripped the country for weeks, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and the minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths.
Brazilian conservatives condemn riot, remain loyal to Bolsonaro
BRASÍLIA - The shocking assault by thousands of right-wing zealots on Brazil's federal government has set up a test for the country's conservatives - one that's forcing some of its most influential figures into the kind of political contortions familiar to American Republicans in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.
