AFP

Peru protesters mourn their dead as clashes continue

Demonstrators in Peru blocked roads and held mass funerals on Wednesday for those killed in violent anti-government protests that have gripped the country for weeks, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and the minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths. 
Houston Chronicle

Brazilian conservatives condemn riot, remain loyal to Bolsonaro

BRASÍLIA - The shocking assault by thousands of right-wing zealots on Brazil's federal government has set up a test for the country's conservatives - one that's forcing some of its most influential figures into the kind of political contortions familiar to American Republicans in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WGAU

Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.

