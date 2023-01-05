ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen Park, IL

healthcaredive.com

Oak Street names first chief wellness officer

Previous title: Associate professor and director of graduate medical education development, Rush University. New title: Chief wellness officer, Oak Street Health. Value-based medical network Oak Street Health has named its first chief wellness officer. Deb Edberg will take on the role effective immediately, the Chicago-based company said Friday. Edberg, who...
CHICAGO, IL
uhighmidway.com

Summer Link applications open

Applications for three Summer Link 2023 programs are now open for current sophomores and juniors. The science program is open only for juniors and is due Feb. 3. The business, social sciences and humanities program is open to sophomores and juniors through Feb. 6. The computer science program will accept applications from both sophomores and juniors through Feb. 12.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD accepting applications for 10 week Community Police Academy course

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is now taking applications for the spring 2023 Community Police Academy.The free course meets once a week for 10 weeks starting in March.The Community Police Academy gives citizens a firsthand experience of the Chicago Police Department and the roles of the various units of the CPD.To sign up, contact the CAPS office in your police district.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

At Inspiration Kitchens in East Garfield Park, the motto is "dine well, do good"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a restaurant keeping both comfort and community in mind. Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to a cozy café and restaurant in East Garfield Park that's serving up food and opportunities. Inspiration Kitchens is one arm of the Inspiration Corporation, a Chicago-based non-profit that's been fighting to eradicate poverty, and address inequity in the city for more than 30 years. With Inspiration Kitchen, they're working to do that through making a culinary education – and eventually a career – more accessible to members of the community who otherwise might not get a shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bridgeport soul food restaurant tagged with 'Black Lives Don't Matter' graffiti

CHICAGO - A Bridgeport soul food restaurant is looking to increase security after being tagged with racist graffiti. The restaurant's owner says when she discovered the hateful messages spray-painted on her business earlier this week, her heart sank. Located at 31st and Wallace in Bridgeport, Sydney Blakely opened Cook it...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walking Man’s remains to be interred in Chicago cemetery after donations

CHICAGO - Joseph Kromelis, the well-known "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month. Kromelis died in December at age 75 from injuries he suffered in an attack months earlier. He was homeless without...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Calumet Fisheries

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit: Harris picked up smoked trout, salmon and fried oysters at the famed Calumet Fisheries following her speech Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph

In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
CHICAGO, IL

