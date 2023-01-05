Read full article on original website
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st WardSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Former ABC7 employees help save lives with American Red Cross after retirement
Two former ABC7 employees share how they are using their spare time to help save lives.
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Oak Street names first chief wellness officer
Previous title: Associate professor and director of graduate medical education development, Rush University. New title: Chief wellness officer, Oak Street Health. Value-based medical network Oak Street Health has named its first chief wellness officer. Deb Edberg will take on the role effective immediately, the Chicago-based company said Friday. Edberg, who...
Summer Link applications open
Applications for three Summer Link 2023 programs are now open for current sophomores and juniors. The science program is open only for juniors and is due Feb. 3. The business, social sciences and humanities program is open to sophomores and juniors through Feb. 6. The computer science program will accept applications from both sophomores and juniors through Feb. 12.
Five Chicago-area athletes hospitalized after workout apparently meant to punish curfew-breakers
RIVER FOREST, Illnois - A suburban Chicago college postponed two men's basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to a hospital. Concordia University Chicago in River Forest also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar, the Chicago Tribune reported. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining...
CPD accepting applications for 10 week Community Police Academy course
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is now taking applications for the spring 2023 Community Police Academy.The free course meets once a week for 10 weeks starting in March.The Community Police Academy gives citizens a firsthand experience of the Chicago Police Department and the roles of the various units of the CPD.To sign up, contact the CAPS office in your police district.
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Emergency shelter opens in Oak Park to help homeless
The shelter is opening in a building that used to be the church rectory. It hasn't been used in some time.
Family could pay over $56K to CPS for allegedly lying about where student was living
Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school.
At Inspiration Kitchens in East Garfield Park, the motto is "dine well, do good"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a restaurant keeping both comfort and community in mind. Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to a cozy café and restaurant in East Garfield Park that's serving up food and opportunities. Inspiration Kitchens is one arm of the Inspiration Corporation, a Chicago-based non-profit that's been fighting to eradicate poverty, and address inequity in the city for more than 30 years. With Inspiration Kitchen, they're working to do that through making a culinary education – and eventually a career – more accessible to members of the community who otherwise might not get a shot...
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Bridgeport soul food restaurant tagged with 'Black Lives Don't Matter' graffiti
CHICAGO - A Bridgeport soul food restaurant is looking to increase security after being tagged with racist graffiti. The restaurant's owner says when she discovered the hateful messages spray-painted on her business earlier this week, her heart sank. Located at 31st and Wallace in Bridgeport, Sydney Blakely opened Cook it...
Walking Man’s remains to be interred in Chicago cemetery after donations
CHICAGO - Joseph Kromelis, the well-known "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month. Kromelis died in December at age 75 from injuries he suffered in an attack months earlier. He was homeless without...
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses. The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge...
The Old Town School of Folk Music Opening Restaurant Nearby
The to-be-named restaurant will open later this summer
Extremely Local News: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Calumet Fisheries
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit: Harris picked up smoked trout, salmon and fried oysters at the famed Calumet Fisheries following her speech Wednesday.
Research group offers advice in case we cross paths with a coyote
(25 News Now) - Coyotes are no strangers to Central Illinois. With mating season on the way, we may start to see more of them. According to the Urban Coyote Research Project based in Cook County, mating season peaks in early February and can last on average 50 to 60 days.
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
