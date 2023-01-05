Read full article on original website
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov't
Officials say a key political ally of Pakistan's former prime minister has won a confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly to remain in his position as the top elected official
India and United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington D.C.
Albany Herald
Global experts worry simultaneous crises could become the new norm
Business executives, politicians and academics are bracing for a gloomy world battered by intersecting crises, as rising volatility and depleted resilience boost the odds of painful simultaneous shocks. In its annual survey of risks published Wednesday, the World Economic Forum found that more than 80% of respondents expected either "persistent...
Albany Herald
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line Share Controversial Policy
Cruise ships leaving from the United States technically don't need to follow U.S. laws. That's because nearly every ship sailing from American ports has been flagged to a foreign country.
BOJ more upbeat on regional Japan, wage prospects
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday offered a more optimistic view on the country's economic health and pointed to growing number of firms planning wage increases, underscoring its conviction that Japan is on track to achieve its 2% inflation target.
Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.
Albany Herald
Car plows into pedestrians in China, killing at least 5
At least five people were killed and 13 others injured when a car accelerated through pedestrians at an intersection in the southern Chinese hub of Guangzhou on Wednesday evening, state media said. Videos circulating on social media and geolocated by CNN appeared to show the vehicle, a black SUV, plowing...
