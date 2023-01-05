Read full article on original website
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business
Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Time To Say Goodbye – These 12 Retail Chains Are Closing Stores in 2023
I have several friends who work in the retail industry and trust me, it can be unpredictable. Those of you in it already know. Things aren't promised even if you're working for a well-loved and established company. From Walmart to Target and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe from downsizing.
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
Macy's is Permanently Closing a Longstanding Service in Salons
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: KHON2 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BHG
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Shop While You Can: Major Retailers Closing Locations Across the US
The retail industry is facing a "retail apocalypse" as beloved American department stores are closing in droves. I've been extensively covering the "retail apocalypse" through my Newsbreak articles. According to my January 4th article:
Macy's shuttering four locations
Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.
Thrillist
These Are the Stores, Supermarkets, and Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve
Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or have forgotten a somewhat surprising number of essentials before you are set to host guests, you might need to run to the store on Saturday, December 24. This list includes retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants, and fast food locations that will be open when you get there. Just note that the hours and times listed below don't automatically apply to every location for each business. Some franchises could be subject to change.
Nearly half of Bed Bath and Beyond's products are out of stock as the retailer nears bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond's inventory availability rate was much lower than Kohl's, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Wayfair at the end of December 2022.
Huge Walmart update that will change shopping forever & cost customers more rolled out today – details you need to know
WALMART has made a major change today that will cost customers more money at checkout. Shoppers at 187 stores across the United States will no longer have the option of paper or plastic bags. The store giant have banned single-use bags as they try to become a more sustainable business.
Pennsylvania Walmart closes, then opens doors for public auction: 'A fun process'
Small businesses and the public took part in a Walmart closure auction in Pittsburgh this week. The sale included furniture, fire extinguishers, toilet paper and more.
Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times
With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
Happi
Beauty Retailer Morphe To Close All US Stores
Morphe, the beauty retailer owned by Forma Brands, is closing all US locations. The company announced the move in a tweet on Thursday. All non-US stores will remain open for the foreseeable future. “We have made the difficult decision to close all Morphe stores in the US. We are forever...
Price Matching Can Save You Hundreds: Here’s What Stores Offer It
When shopping throughout the year, everyone wants to find the best price possible for their purchases. Learn about stores that price match here.
These Stores Are Open on New Year’s Day 2023: Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx & More Live Updates
If you’re wondering which stores are open on New Year’s Day in 2023, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though many stores remain closed or operating on limited hours on Jan. 1, many continue with business as usual. Despite observed or early closing hours, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on New Year’s Day. Larger pharmacies and all-purpose stores including Target and Walmart are currently set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on New Year’s Day. However, other retailers including CVS, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walgreens may be closed or operate with reduced hours — particularly those with...
A 'returns tsunami' is about to deal a crippling blow to retailers
It's the "calm before the storm" as consumers start to ship back unwanted gifts, but it comes as retailers are still dealing with a pile of inventory.
connect-bridgeport.com
Monte Small Receives Prize Money for 2022 Light Up Our City Contest
The Crestview Terrace resident's holiday light display won him the 2022 Light Up Our City contest. He was awarded with $400, courtesy of the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport and Connect-Bridgeprort. The contest's other sponsor, Bridgeport Card My Yard, supplied the "Sleighed It" lawn cards that were placed weekly in December. Other residents that "Sleighed It" and were in the running for the cash prize were the Linch family of Worthington Drive and the Leach family of Woodbrook Lane.
