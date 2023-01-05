Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
I camped at Disney World for 2 nights for over $207 — I'd never do it again, but I'm happy I tried it
I spent way more than I thought to stay at Disney's Fort Wilderness campgrounds and had an OK time. I could've gotten a hotel for cheaper.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneytips.com
The Disney Dining Plan Has Officially Been Replaced
If you visited Disney World before March 2020, you are probably familiar with the Disney Dining Plan (and how much it has been missed by fans over the last three years.) While this Disney vacation package add-on has remained “temporarily unavailable,” Disney has just confirmed that a new dining incentive has taken its place (at least for now, but more on that later.)
disneyfoodblog.com
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
disneyfoodblog.com
See How EMPTY Hollywood Studios Is During an After Hours Event
The time has FINALLY come — After Hours events are BACK in Disney World!. When Disney World reopened after the park closures, not all entertainment offerings came back at once. Disney announced that After Hours Events would be returning to the parks in January 2023, and that day is officially here! It has all kicked off at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so come with us as we see what crowds and wait times are like at the very FIRST returning After Hours Event!
disneytips.com
Disney’s Most Infamous Popcorn Bucket is Officially Returning to EPCOT
Popcorn buckets and souvenir sippers have been all the rage at Walt Disney World, especially over the past couple of years as several of these exclusive pieces have gone viral on social media. While we have seen several incredibly popular souvenirs take off with fans, including the Mr. Toad Popcorn...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneyfoodblog.com
Heed These WARNINGS Before Traveling to Disney World at the End of the Year
The next few days can be some of the BUSIEST of the year for Disney World!. As we countdown to Christmas and the New Year, thousands of guests flock to Disney World for the holiday break, and there are some special warnings that you need to know if you’re amongst that group. So we’re here to bring you important advice to know if you’re visiting at the end of the year!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Hotel Discounts Up to 30% Off Announced for Spring & Summer 2023
Walt Disney World has announced new Annual Passholder discounts for spring and summer 2023. The discounts are valid for most nights between May 1 and July 10. Savings vary based on the resort but range between 10-30% off. See the full breakdown of eligible resorts below. Save 30%. Boulder Ridge...
Gizmodo
The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations
The new year is here, ushering in centennial milestones for Disney Studios and Warner Bros. that will be celebrated with big events. At Disney Parks, Disney100 kicks off with a new World of Color highlighting its 100-year legacy, plus a new ride. Warner Bros brings back Bugs Bunny at the Symphony and premieres The Batman with a live orchestra.
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
disneytips.com
Disney Park to Shut Down for the Day Later This Month
The New Year is bringing with it several closures and refurbishments (some leading to the opening of entirely new attractions) at the Walt Disney World Resort. Along with closures for refurbishments and updates, however, entire Disney Parks and select experiences always have the possibility of shutting down for other reasons, too, like inclement weather, special events, and corporate buyouts, just to name a few.
Disney World Plans Major Dining and Entertainment Additions
Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one of them has more rides, experiences and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day. Whether you are treating your children or grandchildren to a formative experience, or you’re on a Spring Break adventure with your best bud, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water and refuel from time to time.
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: A Coffee Shop Has Its Grand Opening
We’ve put together loads of guides for staying at Disney World’s resorts in 2023, as well as guides for eating at each resort. We also make visits to the resorts every week, so we can tell you what’s going on. And right now? There’s LOTS of construction!
