disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
I camped at Disney World for 2 nights for over $207 — I'd never do it again, but I'm happy I tried it
I spent way more than I thought to stay at Disney's Fort Wilderness campgrounds and had an OK time. I could've gotten a hotel for cheaper.
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
disneytips.com
The Disney Dining Plan Has Officially Been Replaced
If you visited Disney World before March 2020, you are probably familiar with the Disney Dining Plan (and how much it has been missed by fans over the last three years.) While this Disney vacation package add-on has remained “temporarily unavailable,” Disney has just confirmed that a new dining incentive has taken its place (at least for now, but more on that later.)
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get OVER $1000 With Disney World’s New Dining Offer!
There’s a new way to save on dining in Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one! Disney had previously mentioned that you could receive up to $750 in money to spend on food, but it looks like that may not always be the case — here’s what we know.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Most Infamous Popcorn Bucket is Officially Returning to EPCOT
Popcorn buckets and souvenir sippers have been all the rage at Walt Disney World, especially over the past couple of years as several of these exclusive pieces have gone viral on social media. While we have seen several incredibly popular souvenirs take off with fans, including the Mr. Toad Popcorn...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
Disney Theme Park Rival Rolling Out New Attraction
Keeping up with all of the new developments at theme park operators Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's Universal Studios is a huge challenge for other amusement parks, such as Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair Entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at...
disneyfoodblog.com
100th Anniversary Popcorn Bucket Releasing Soon For Disney Magic Key Holders
Disneyland Resort is going ALL out for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary. The resort will be getting special snacks, TWO new nighttime shows, and a new look for Sleeping Beauty Castle. Magic Key Holders will also get some special 100th anniversary perks, and one of the first is set to arrive SOON.
disneyfoodblog.com
Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website
If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Final Look at UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida Before Relocation
The UOAP Lounge at Universal Orlando Resort is being relocated from Universal Studios Florida to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Let’s take a final look at the Universal Studios Florida version of the lounge. The lounge’s Studio Styles façade, as well as the adjacent Darkroom and Williams of Hollywood,...
WDW News Today
First Look at New Magic Key Popcorn Bucket & Pandora Charm Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Week
As we revealed just a couple weeks ago, Magic Key Holders will soon get a chance to pick up an exclusive new popcorn bucket and Pandora charm, both coming January 9 to the Disneyland Resort, along with other special perks to keep guests coming through the chilly and slow winter months. We got a first look today at what these will look like thanks to the Magic Key Instagram page.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: A Coffee Shop Has Its Grand Opening
We’ve put together loads of guides for staying at Disney World’s resorts in 2023, as well as guides for eating at each resort. We also make visits to the resorts every week, so we can tell you what’s going on. And right now? There’s LOTS of construction!
disneyfoodblog.com
Is This a Sign That Disney World Will Be Empty Next Week?!
That’s it — we’ve survived the first week of January 2023! It sure has been a doozy — we got some new details on a new Disney dining promo, we FINALLY got the full menus for the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, and Disney World announced some NEW discounts for select guests.
disneyfanatic.com
Guest Call Dining Experience “Disaster,” Never Going Back
A Guest shared an incredibly disappointing experience at Disney World where their food “tasted like a shoe.”. Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the best Disney Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and EPCOT. Each Theme Park has its own special rides and attractions that have Guests flocking back to them for more. It’s clear that whether it’s Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, Disney fans love getting their chance at a Disney vacation.
