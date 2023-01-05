Read full article on original website
WIBW
Washburn basketball hosts doubleheader against Lincoln
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball geared up against Lincoln University of Missouri at Lee Arena on Saturday. The women’s team secured a 73-59 win over the Blue Tigers, while the men fell 72-67. The Ichabods will next head to Missouri Southern for a...
WIBW
No. 3 Kansas defeats West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball defeated West Virginia 76-62 in Morgantown on Saturday. Four of KU’s five starters ended the game in double figures, led by Gradey Dick’s 16 points and Jalen Wilson’s double-double of 14 points and 14 boards. The 14-1...
WIBW
No. 21 Kansas falls to No. 23 Baylor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 21 Kansas women’s basketball hosted No. 23 Baylor for its first ranked matchup in Allen Fieldhouse since 2013 on Saturday, but fell short 75-62. Wyvette Mayberry led the Jayhawks with 19 points. The team is now 12-2 on the season. KU will next head...
WIBW
Kansas State upsets No. 19 Baylor in overtime
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball defeated No. 19 Baylor 97-95 in thrilling overtime fashion in Waco on Saturday. This marked the first meeting between Head Coach Jerome Tang and his former team since accepting the job at K-State. After ending regulation knotted at 86-86, this one...
WIBW
Washburn Rural trio signs letter of intents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s now official for some Junior Blues student athletes. Taylor Russell, Mackinley Rohn and Hailey Beck all signed the dotted line Thursday morning as all three athletes will play at the college level. Russell committed to Missouri Western for volleyball while Rohn and Beck both...
WIBW
Kansas QB Jason Bean will return to the Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas quarterback has officially announced he’ll be returning to Lawrence for his super-senior season. Bean went through Senior Day festivities with the program, and with another year of eligibility remaining, his status has been up in the air for the last month or so. He...
WIBW
Hall of Fame releases Jayhawk bobblehead in honor of 2022 Championship win
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of the Jayhawks’ 2022 NCAA Championship win and National Bobblehead Day, The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum out of Wisconsin has unveiled Jayhawk Bobbleheads. Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Musem tells 13 NEWS...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chillier Saturday, milder Sunday well into next week.
After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.
WIBW
Seaman Junior becomes first indigenous National All-American Miss Jr. Teen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For Seaman High School Junior, Madison Wabaunsee, runner-up has been an all too familiar title, going back to when she was eight years old, and now the 16-years-old, holds the title of National All-American Miss Jr. Teen, making her the first indigenous queen in the National American Miss Pageant.
Ogallala Aquifer’s decline sets up big fight in Kansas
Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre hosted the improv group “Laugh Lines” Saturday night with improvisational comedy geared for a mature crowd. “Audience participation games and so they ask the audience for some suggestions and then they do some sketches that are fun. It’s very adult-oriented and so there’s lots of adult language,” said Dakota Mumford, costume designer at TCT.
WIBW
Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in inaugural Day of Service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in the Governor’s inaugural Day of Service Saturday. A variety of hygiene items were packed and members of the community in need were able to pick them up. “This offering of hygiene items is definitely something that our guests have...
WIBW
City of Topeka announces its next CFO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s next Chief Financial Officer has been announced as Freddy Mawyin effective January 23. Currently, Mawyin is the Senior Economic Advisor for the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP). Prior to that, he was an Intelligence Officer in the United State Army, he has a Master of Business Administration from Washburn University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Missouri—St. Louis.
WIBW
Blue Blood Drive honors law enforcement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - you’re invited to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life. The National Blue Blood Drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the Topeka Police Dept. Training Room, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Susan Faler with the Red Cross and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
WIBW
Seaman teacher honored for excellence in first year of teaching
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Seaman social studies teacher has been honored among 32 teachers in the state for their excellence in their first year of teaching students. Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that High School Social Studies Teacher William Wehrs was named a 2023 Kansas Horizon Award honoree for his teaching skills throughout his first year in the field.
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
