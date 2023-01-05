After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.

KANSAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO