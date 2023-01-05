Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

Read full article on original website
Related
Peru protesters mourn their dead as clashes continue
Demonstrators in Peru blocked roads and held mass funerals on Wednesday for those killed in violent anti-government protests that have gripped the country for weeks, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and the minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths.
Channel 6000
Trial of volunteer migrant rescuers opens on Greek island
MYTILENE, Greece (AP) — A group of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island went on trial Tuesday in a smuggling-related case widely criticized by human rights groups. The defendants deny all the charges, saying they did nothing more than...
Comments / 0