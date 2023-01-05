ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

One last chance for victory before Saints, Panthers end seasons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWabR_0k41T18100

Neither the Carolina Panthers nor the New Orleans Saints will be going to the playoffs.

Their flickering hopes were snuffed out last weekend, so both of their seasons will end when they meet Sunday in New Orleans.

Both teams have played better down the stretch and hope to grab another victory to take positive momentum into the offseason.

The Panthers (6-10) are 5-6 under Steve Wilks, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach when Matt Rhule was fired after a 1-4 start. Reportedly Wilks is a long shot to be retained, and the organization spoke with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recently about the opening.

“I’m not really concerned about that,” Wilks said. “My focus is just trying to win this week. My mindset just like the players’ is to stay focused on staying focused.

“We want to finish on a positive note. It’s always good when you can go into the offseason with a win and have confidence and propel that into the offseason. It means a lot, and I think our players understand that.”

Head coach Dennis Allen is echoing a similar message about the Saints (7-9) this week. His team has won three consecutive games after they squandered a 13-point lead in the final three minutes of a 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5.

That sent New Orleans into its bye week with an uphill climb and put the Bucs in control of the NFC South, which they won last week by beating the Panthers.

“We talked during the bye week about how we didn’t control our playoff fate,” Allen said. “That didn’t work out. All we can control is how we finish. Our goal was to finish 4-0. We’ve accomplished three of those. We have one more opportunity.

“That’s what you do as professionals — compete to win the game — and that’s what I expect our team to do.”

The Saints, who lost at Carolina 22-14 in Week 3, have ridden a resurgent defense to their strong finish. They beat the NFC-leading Eagles 20-10 last week in Philadelphia — the fifth consecutive game in which they allowed fewer than 20 points.

Allen was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Sean Payton in February. He earned the promotion by guiding one of the NFL’s best defenses over the previous five seasons.

But Allen said becoming the head coach as well as turning over the coordinator responsibilities to the tandem of defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and secondary coach Kris Richard required a transition period.

“What we’re doing (on defense) has proven it can be successful in our league,” Allen said. “Our guys stayed with it, and we’re seeing the fruits of that labor now.”

Six Saints starters missed practice Wednesday because of injury — tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip), who’s not expected to play Sunday; cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), who said he doesn’t expect to play Sunday; tackle James Hurst (foot), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) and safety Marcus Maye (shoulder).

The primary Panthers absence was defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had a bizarre way of defending his unit’s performance so far this season. The Buccaneers have been middling on offense in 2022, but Leftwich does not see it that way. On Thursday, he cited the team’s standing as the 11th-best offense in the league in terms of total... The post Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy