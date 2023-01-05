Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Prosecutors’ Error Leads to Dismissal of Indictments of Former Officers
Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascon
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascon, can depose Gascon himself, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green issued...
signalscv.com
Report of Newhall gunshot victim confirmed as false report
A gunshot victim was reported in Newhall on Saturday afternoon, although it was later confirmed to be a false report, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a report...
LASD deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver; incident captured on bodycam video
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that it is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year's Eve.
mynewsla.com
Former LA County Fire Captain Seeks Retirement Badge in Revised Suit
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
Man sentenced to life for fire that killed 10
A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced today to life in prison.
Man gets life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10
A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff: Fallen Deputy Was `Great, Special Man’ Who Died Fighting Evil
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco Friday remembered a motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a traffic stop as a “warrior,” who died fighting evil, and whose loss will not “be in vain.”. “God has sent warriors to fight evil,” Bianco said. “Where does evil come from? It’s...
mynewsla.com
Driver Suspected of Resisting Arrest Dies After LAPD Officers Use Stun Gun
A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and Lincoln boulevards around 3:40...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set for Man Behind Fire That Killed 10, Including Two Pregnant Women
Sentencing is set Friday for a Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women, who died in a 1993 arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. Jurors convicted Ramiro Alberto Valerio — whom prosecutors contended was a...
Man found stabbed to death in Orange County
Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
mynewsla.com
Two Ex-State DOJ Supervisors Charged in Embezzlement Case
Two former supervisors from the California Department of Justice were charged Thursday with embezzlement and other counts for allegedly diverting about $12,500 in government funds, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n announced Thursday. Eric Bunde — who between January 2014 and...
mynewsla.com
LA County Firefighter Group Suit Over Vaccine Mandate Dismissed
A judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of Los Angeles County firefighters against the county over its 2021 requirement that county employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Upinder S. Kalra’s final ruling, adopted after he heard arguments, involved the one remaining cause of...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday that it is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year's Eve. The driver was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car but not arrested. He...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Bomb Squad Renders Safe Suspicious Device in East Hollywood
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Bomb Squad Saturday was in East Hollywood, where a suspicious device was rendered safe. The device was reported at 1:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Edgemont Street, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service. A Google Street View search revealed the...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death in Stanton; Two Men Arrested
A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly transported to a nearby...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge
A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
