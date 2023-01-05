ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Covid news - live: New ‘highly infectious’ XBB.1.5 subvariant ‘a wake-up’ call for UK

By Eleanor Sly,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSvHA_0k41SKZ600

US president Joe Biden raised concerns about China ’s handling of its Covid -19 outbreak after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the Asian nation was under-reporting deaths from the disease.

“They’re very sensitive when we suggest they haven’t been that forthcoming,” Mr Biden told reporters while on a visit to Kentucky.

More than a dozen countries, including the US and the UK , have imposed restrictions on travellers from China amid a monumental rise in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, experts are warning that the UK is not prepared for another Covid wave, as the spread of “highly infectious” subvariant XBB.1.5 continues in the country.

University of Warwick virologist Professor Lawrence Young told The Independent that the UK is not at all prepared for another wave if the highly transmissible sub variant continues to spread rapidly.

People have been urged to wear masks and remain at home if feeling unwell as the new XBB.1.5 variant has led to concerns about the rise in disease cases.

The XBB.1.5 variant is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid virus variants being sequenced.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden’s latest immigration move shows his utter lack of options

When President Joe Biden announced that the United States would begin expelling any migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry, he implicitly blamed the US Congress for contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The influx has overwhelmed border towns in California, Texas and Arizona, and Mr Biden called out the refusal to update what he described as a “patchwork” of immigration laws which “simply doesn’t work as it should” and said the new programme he was ordering was just a stopgap.“Until Congress passes ... a comprehensive immigration plan to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Long Covid effects ‘resolve in a year’ for most with mild illness – study

People who suffer long-term effects after a mild bout of Covid-19 should expect for their symptoms to resolve within a year, researchers have suggested.Some with ongoing effects after illness have been concerned that lingering symptoms will not disappear but academics said that “mild disease does not lead to serious or chronic long-term morbidity”.The team of Israeli researchers compared data on people who had not been infected with the virus with people who suffered a mild form of the disease – meaning they were sick but did not require hospital care.They also examined information on lingering symptoms after infection – both...
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
The Independent

Prince Harry praises Dutch and Norwegian royal families for standing against racism: ‘It is huge’

Prince Harry has candidly praised the Dutch royal family and the Norwegian royal family for their work in combating racism and addressing unconscious bias.The Duke of Sussex applauded Willem-Alexander, the King of the Netherlands, and Harald V, the King of Norway, for “leading by example” during an ABC special “Prince Harry: In His Own Words” with Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.During the conversation, which aired on the eve of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the duke criticised the British press for its treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, while noting the steps the other monarchs...
The Independent

China carries out new major combat drills around Taiwan as German delegation visits island

The Chinese military has conducted large-scale combat drills, sending warplanes and navy vessels toward Taiwan in Beijing’s latest show of force directed towards the island.Taiwan's defence ministry said at least 57 Chinese planes and four warships were deployed in the war games in 24 hours between 6am Sunday to 6am Monday. At least 28 aircraft, including 12 J-16s, two Sukhoi Su-30s, six J-11s and two J-10s – all fighter jets – and one KJ-500 surveillance and early warning aircraft, crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which acts as an unofficial boundary between both sides. The ministry said it...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show ‘mischief-making’ slammed by Tory ex-minister

A Tory former foreign minister has lambasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary in which the Commonwealth was branded “Empire 2.0”.Conservative peer Lord Swire used his debut speech in the upper chamber to argue the accusation levelled at the family of nation’s in Harry and Meghan’s show, broadcast last month, was either “deliberate mischief-making or displayed astonishing ignorance”.His criticism came as Harry gave a series of bombshell interviews to promote his controversial memoirs.Lord Swire, whose ministerial portfolio when in Government included the Commonwealth, said the claim in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was made by the couple’s...
The Independent

Police visit 1,000 homes of people watching online streams in piracy crackdown

Police in the UK claim to have identified more than 1,000 people accessing illegal online streams following a raid on a major piracy operation.Officers with West Mercia Police plan to visit homes in order to serve notices to the accused individuals, ordering them to cease illegal streaming activity. It forms part of a broader crackdown on piracy in partnership with the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT).“This operation has involved months of collaborative hard work and the warning notices issued are an excellent example of adopting a multi-agency approach between FACT and the police,” said Jason Grove, who works for the...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin demotes ‘General Armageddon’ as satellite images reveal scale of Soledar damage

Vladimir Putin has replaced Russia’s most senior general leading the war in Ukraine in a reshuffle that has seen chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov named overall commander.It means General Sergei Surovikin, dubbed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, has been demoted from leading Russia’s invading forces just three months after being given the job.General Surovikin had led the heavy attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure which crippled power connections to Kyiv and other major areas as the harsh winter set in.The reshuffle comes as the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Progozhin claimed...
The Independent

Demi Lovato’s album poster banned in UK for likelihood of causing ‘serious offence’ to Christians

Demi Lovato’s album poster has been banned by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for being likely to cause “serious offence” to Christians.The poster, which was promoting the US singer’s new album Holy Fvck in the UK, was displayed across London last summer before being banned.On the original poster, Lovato wears a bondage-inspired outfit while laying on a large crucifix, with the title of the forthcoming album written across the image.However, the poster has now been officially ruled against by the ASA, after the regulator predicted it was likely to insult viewers based on its link between the crucifix...
The Independent

Southwest under fire for promoting executives amid flight meltdown that left thousands stranded

Southwest Airlines had a miserable holiday season, but several of the company’s top executives can console themselves with promotions. For the underfire company announced that is elevating five executives across several different areas of the organisation including the communications division and network operations control.“These changes, which are effective immediately, represent phase two of the organizational structure work that began in September 2022,” Southwest said in a statement.“This phase will provide strong synergies by bringing Teams together, which will strengthen our operational execution and better serve our People and Customers.” Watchdogs were not impressed with the announcement, which comes just...
The Independent

Australia finalizing new security pact with Pacific neighbor

The leaders of Australia and neighboring Papua New Guinea said Thursday they are finalizing a new security treaty — a move that comes as a challenge to China's growing assertiveness in the region.Last year, China signed its own security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands, raising alarm that it could lead to a military buildup in the South Pacific region. Australia and PNG haven't yet released details of their planned new treaty, but Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it would be based on the deep trust between the two nations. He said the people of Papua New Guinea...
The Guardian

‘If you win the popular imagination, you change the game’: why we need new stories on climate

Every crisis is in part a storytelling crisis. This is as true of climate chaos as anything else. We are hemmed in by stories that prevent us from seeing, or believing in, or acting on the possibilities for change. Some are habits of mind, some are industry propaganda. Sometimes, the situation has changed but the stories haven’t, and people follow the old versions, like outdated maps, into dead ends.
The Independent

Varadkar hopes exclusion of McDonald from protocol talks is not ‘new precedent’

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said he hopes the decision to exclude Mary Lou McDonald from a meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is not a “new precedent”.The Sinn Fein leader was told she could not attend the meeting to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Stormont political deadlock.Mr Cleverly insisted Sinn Fein were not excluded from a meeting with him in Belfast, stating that the party vice president Michelle O’Neill was invited to attend but opted not to.The party withdrew from the roundtable talks with Mr Cleverly on Wednesday.The decision to exclude Ms McDonald from the talks was criticised...
The Independent

Varadkar and Starmer head to Belfast as attempts to resolve protocol row ramp up

Irish premier Leo Varadkar and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are to travel to Belfast on Thursday as efforts to resolve the dispute over the protocol ramp up.The Taoiseach and Sir Keir are to meet with the main Stormont parties to discuss the deadlock over the post-Brexit protocol, which the DUP party has cited as its reason for boycotting Northern Ireland’s devolved institutions since May.Sir Keir has planned a two-day visit to the region, his first since June.It comes after a row broke out ahead of a meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the five main...
The Independent

American with broken hip billed $78k for flight home from Northern Ireland because insurance wouldn’t cover

An American woman who suffered a broken hip while visiting Northern Ireland was billed $78,000 for a flight home because her insurance wouldn’t cover it. Anne Silbaugh was flown home to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Belfast via US Air Ambulance on Sunday before being taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for hip replacement surgery. She and her family are now facing a whopping bill for the specialised flight. “We are putting up credit cards to cover the cost. It is a little bit over $78,000,” her daughter Toni Draksler told KDKA. Ms Draksler said their US health insurance didn’t cover the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Culture Secretary criticises comments made by Gary Lineker

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has said the BBC should be “conscious” of recent comments made by Gary Lineker.Ms Donelan was speaking to The News Agents podcast about BBC impartiality in light of remarks 62-year-old Lineker had made on the same show about the World Cup in Qatar and racism in America.Reflecting on BBC impartiality, Ms Donelan said: “There is a problem with impartiality and the BBC, they would say that they’ve recognised that themselves.”Gary Lineker should face rebuke for getting impartiality wrong... but BBC board member Robbie Gibb may have been 'misunderstood' - the Culture Secretary gives us her take...
The Independent

Barclay to meet health unions as leaders warn strikes could put patients at risk

Future NHS strikes could “intensify” the risk to patients, health leaders have warned as they urged ministers to reach an agreement with trade unions as soon as possible.The warning from the NHS Confederation comes as ministers are set to sit down with various unions on Thursday – including doctors – in a bid to avert future strikes.But talks with medics, particularly those from the British Medical Association (BMA), may start on a sour note after Steve Barclay cancelled a meeting on Wednesday in favour of conducting media interviews.The Health Secretary is set to meet with BMA representatives along with the...
The Independent

Brazil rioters plotted openly online, pitched huge 'party'

The map was called “Beach Trip” and was blasted out to more than 18,000 members of a public Telegram channel called, in Portuguese, “Hunting and Fishing.”But instead of outdoor recreation tips, the 43 pins spread across the map of Brazil pointed to cities where bus transportation to the capital could be found for what promoters promised would a huge “party” on Jan. 8.“Children and the elderly aren’t invited,” according to the post circulated on the Telegram channel, which has since been removed. “Only adults willing to participate in all the games, including target shooting of police and robbers, musical...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy